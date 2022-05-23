Charged with expanding the emerging Indie’s factual-entertainment output and lead on talent-fronted projects, former co-creative director of RDF’s entertainment label Fizz, Peter Usher, has been appointed as creative director of Big Little Fish Television.
Recent productions for the independent company, led by CEO and former Discovery commissioner Mark Procter, include Channel 4 doc-series Married to a Psychopath and the David Jason-fronted history film The Lancaster Bomber at 80, as well as global commissions The Curse of the Highgate Vampire and 10-part farming ob-doc Born Mucky for the Discovery Network.
Usher’s credits include Tipping Point, Sing If You Can and Britain’s Most Expensive Home, joins the three-year-old unscripted outfit during a period of rapid growth. Based at the company’s new West London HQ, Usher will oversee and grow the company’s talent relationships while focussing on returnable factual series and factual-entertainment formats.
Reporting to Procter, Usher’s arrival comes after the company’s co-founder Steve Jones stepped down at the end of last year. Commenting on the hire Procter said: “Big Little Fish launched just weeks before the pandemic but despite these most challenging times we’ve had incredible success and support from channels and commissioners. Now to be talking about bringing in such a creative talent is thrilling. It’s a new chapter for BLFTV and the projects Peter’s already working on are hugely exciting.”
Usher added: “I really admire everything that has been achieved already at Big Little Fish and the opportunity to help grow the company is irresistible. We know what we want to achieve together and it’s exactly the kind of project that I hoped to find."
Usher joins COO Georgina Surtees as part of the company’s senior management team. Surtees joined twelve months ago to oversee all business operations and is currently leading on a series of initiatives to nurture new talent in production management as well as preparing the company for a push for investment.
