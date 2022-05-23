Furthering the reach of the popular Turkish programming, SPI/FilmBox has announced a partnership with mobile payment solutions provider Digital Virgo to integrate the Dizi drama hub into DV CONTENT, a catalogue of digital services designed for mobile operators.
Dizi was established in April 2019 and broadcasts award-winning and popular Turkish series dubbed in multiple languages. It reaches millions of households worldwide, rapidly growing its global footprint with recent launches in Sub-Saharan Africa, CEE and Western Europe.
Dizi highlights include Black Money Love, starring Tuba Büyüküstün and Engin Akyürek; Brave and Beautiful, a family saga led by Tuba Büyüküstün and Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ; Stiletto Vendetta, a suburban tale of glamour and revenge; and Insider, a cat-and-mouse game with twists and turns.
As part of the new distribution deal, Dizi will be available in Arabic on the products, PlayVOD, Veedz and Unlimited Streaming in Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Oman. The deal builds on the existing partnership between SPI and Digital Virgo, which made SPI’s movie and thematic propositions including, FilmBox Africa, FilmBox Arthouse, Gametoon and FightBox available to multiple countries in Africa in 2021.
“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Digital Virgo to bring some of the most popular series to both existing and potential Turkish series enthusiasts in MENA,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International commenting on the deal.
“Premium content is essential to the success of our offer. We are pleased to continue this partnership with Dizi, bringing another deal on the table with added-value Turkish series - locally adapted content that meets the needs of the viewers in MENA,” added Achraf Ammour, African market sales director at Digital Virgo.
