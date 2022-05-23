 OTT TV, films to generate $224BN by 2027 | Media Analysis | Business | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details
Jumping $89 billion in the forecast period, with about $21 billion to be added in 2022 alone, global revenues from OTT TV episode and movies are set to grow from $135 billion at the end of 2021 to reach $224 billion in 2027 says a study from Digital TV Research.
Netflix French 9Feb2022
Drilling deeper into target area, the Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts report observed that subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) revenues are likely to climb by $48 billion between 2021 and 2027 to total $136 billion. Adverting video-on-demand (AVOD) revenues were projected to increase by $37 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $70 billion.

From the 138 countries covered in the study, the top five are forecast to command 65% of global OTT revenues by 2027. OTT revenues are set to exceed $1 billion in 25 countries by 202, up from 17 countries in 2021.

The Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts report also noted that the US would command 45% of global revenues by 2027. It predicted US revenues would climb by $45 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $106 billion.

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Media Analysis