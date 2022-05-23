Jumping $89 billion in the forecast period, with about $21 billion to be added in 2022 alone, global revenues from OTT TV episode and movies are set to grow from $135 billion at the end of 2021 to reach $224 billion in 2027 says a study from Digital TV Research.
Drilling deeper into target area, the Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts report observed that subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) revenues are likely to climb by $48 billion between 2021 and 2027 to total $136 billion. Adverting video-on-demand (AVOD) revenues were projected to increase by $37 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $70 billion.
From the 138 countries covered in the study, the top five are forecast to command 65% of global OTT revenues by 2027. OTT revenues are set to exceed $1 billion in 25 countries by 202, up from 17 countries in 2021.
The Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts report also noted that the US would command 45% of global revenues by 2027. It predicted US revenues would climb by $45 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $106 billion.
