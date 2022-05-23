 Rapid TV News - Fuel gets in the saddle with Simple Session
SPI/FilmBox teams with Digital Virgo to develop Dizi MENA expansion

Deals Editor 23-05-2022
Furthering the reach of the popular Turkish programming, SPI/FilmBox has announced a partnership with mobile payment solutions provider Digital Virgo to integrate the Dizi drama hub into DV CONTENT, a catalogue of digital services designed for mobile operators.
OTT TV, films to generate $224BN by 2027

Media Analysis Editor 23-05-2022
Jumping $89 billion in the forecast period, with about $21 billion to be added in 2022 alone, global revenues from OTT TV episode and movies are set to grow from $135 billion at the end of 2021 to reach $224 billion in 2027 says a study from Digital TV Research.
Streaming climbs to new heights in April 2022

Media Analysis Joseph O'Halloran 20-05-2022
Despite a dip in total TV viewing, April 2022 marked yet another milestone for streaming with audiences spending more than 30% of their total TV time watching over-the-top video content said the latest Gauge study from Nielsen.
Leading US pay-TV providers lose almost 2MN subs in Q1 2022

Media Analysis Joseph O'Halloran 20-05-2022
In its last analysis of the largest pay-TV providers in the US, Leichtman Research Group found that the seemingly endless tale of increasing losses may have hit a peak at the end of 2021 and for the first quarter of this year losses were the same as a year ago.
Asia Pacific to see 800MN pay-TV subs by 2025

Media Analysis Editor 20-05-2022
Even though the region is traditionally referred to as a mobile-driven market, the pandemic has accelerated the importance taken by larger screens in Asia Pacific, and 110 million additional pay-TV subscriptions are expected to be observed in the next five years says a study from Dataxis.
TV delivers highest, consistent levels of ad attention

Media Analysis Joseph O'Halloran 20-05-2022
Research by addressable TV provider Finecast and Amplified Intelligence into the role of attention across TV has revealed that the platform on which an ad is served directly impacts the active attention viewers commit to it with over-the-top services prompting greater attention than linear.
Viu Original titles expand across Asia

OTT Editor 20-05-2022
As its titles such as Pretty Little Liars Season 2 gain more success, PCCW’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service Viu has announced cross-screen distribution deal for another original, Assalamualaikum Calon Imam (My Future Husband).
