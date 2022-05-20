As its titles such as Pretty Little Liars Season 2 gain more success, PCCW’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service Viu has announced cross-screen distribution deal for another original, Assalamualaikum Calon Imam (My Future Husband).
Since the show’s premiere on 14 April, Pretty Little Liars (S2) has now entered its list of Top 10 content in terms of aggregate viewership across Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines The series, available across all 16 of Viu’s markets exclusively, had the first premiere of its kind in the two additional dubbed languages of Thai and Tagalog, alongside the nine local languages and subtitles simulcast on 14 April.
Viu also announced that a distribution deal was signed with Mediacorp in Singapore for both seasons of Assalamualaikum Calon Imam. A Viu Original title produced in Indonesia. The series will air on Mediacorp’s digital entertainment service, meWATCH, and free-to-air channel, Suria, starting August 2022. Mediacorp is Singapore’s national media network and largest content creator, engaging over three million people daily across four languages on its digital platforms, six TV channels and 11 radio stations.
Assessing why the original series were landing in the region, Viu chief of content acquisition and development, Marianne Lee said that the company’s experience has shown us that exceptional stories, when localised, saw highly amplified viewership.
“We have been at the forefront of taking great shows beyond their countries of origin, starting with Korean, Japanese and Thai titles and now our Viu Original titles. The decision to dub Pretty Little Liars (S2) for the local markets including Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines has allowed us to deeply connect with the audience, our in-country partners and local advertisers directly,” she explained. “All communication was tailored to resonate with the unique nuances that make these markets different and connect them through a powerful well-produced show. We are committed to investing to enable our Viu Original titles to travel within our regions and to partner with non-competing screens across other markets.”
