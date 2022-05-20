Despite a dip in total TV viewing, April 2022 marked yet another milestone for streaming with audiences spending more than 30% of their total TV time watching over-the-top video content said the latest Gauge study from Nielsen.
In another notable feat for the month, Nielsen add that this represented the first time that streaming had eclipsed 30% of total TV usage. The increased share was backed by almost the same volume of streaming as in March, despite a 2.1% dip in total TV viewing, which said the analyst was seasonally reflective of usage at the start of spring.
Nielsen added that as it has been tracking for a number of months, the growth of the streaming industry has welcomed an array of new entrants, each with their own roster of content offerings. This growth it said is reflected in the rising engagement with the “other streaming” category, which has gained more than two full share points since Nielsen debuted The Gauge with May 2021 TV viewing data. In April, HBO Max grew its share to 1%, the threshold for stand-alone representation in the Nielsen ratings.
The study also showed that while streaming volume was flat on a month-over-month basis, both broadcast and cable saw a decrease in viewing by 3% and 2.5%, respectively. Broadcast viewing was reflective of 14.7% less drama viewing and a 38.2% drop in sports viewing. The dip in cable viewing was reflective of a 16.9% decline in news viewing, which was somewhat balanced by a 17% increase in sports, fuelled by the viewing of the NCAA basketball finals and NBA.
Nielsen added that as it has been tracking for a number of months, the growth of the streaming industry has welcomed an array of new entrants, each with their own roster of content offerings. This growth it said is reflected in the rising engagement with the “other streaming” category, which has gained more than two full share points since Nielsen debuted The Gauge with May 2021 TV viewing data. In April, HBO Max grew its share to 1%, the threshold for stand-alone representation in the Nielsen ratings.
The study also showed that while streaming volume was flat on a month-over-month basis, both broadcast and cable saw a decrease in viewing by 3% and 2.5%, respectively. Broadcast viewing was reflective of 14.7% less drama viewing and a 38.2% drop in sports viewing. The dip in cable viewing was reflective of a 16.9% decline in news viewing, which was somewhat balanced by a 17% increase in sports, fuelled by the viewing of the NCAA basketball finals and NBA.