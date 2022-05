In its last analysis of the largest pay-TV providers in the US, Leichtman Research Group found that the seemingly endless tale of increasing losses may have hit a peak at the end of 2021 and for the first quarter of this year losses were the same as a year ago.

Overall, the study found that the top pay-TV providers now accounted for about 74.1 million subscribers, about 93% of the market. By platform, this broke down to the top seven cable companies having about 40.5 million video subscribers, other traditional pay-TV services having 26.2 million subscribers and the top publicly reporting Internet-delivered (vMVPD) pay-TV services having about 7.4 million subscribers.Yet the study also found that the providers lost about 1.955 million net video subscribers in the first three months of 2022. This compared with a pro forma net loss of 1.910 million a year ago and 1.96 million in the first quarter of 2020.The top cable providers had a net loss of about 825,000 video subscribers in Q1 2022, after a loss of about 780,000 subscribers in Q1 2021. Leading cable company Comcast alone lost 512,000 subs alone and Charter 112,000. The leading publicly reporting vMVPDs had a net loss of about 505,000 subscribers in Q1 2022, almost double the losses racked up in Q1 2021. Leichtman Research Group also found other traditional pay-TV services had a net loss of about 625,000 subscribers in Q1 2022, down 27.7% on what was reported at the same time a year ago. DIRECTV saw subs fall by 300,000 and rival DISH TV 228,000.