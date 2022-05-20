In its last analysis of the largest pay-TV providers in the US, Leichtman Research Group found that the seemingly endless tale of increasing losses may have hit a peak at the end of 2021 and for the first quarter of this year losses were the same as a year ago.
Overall, the study found that the top pay-TV providers now accounted for about 74.1 million subscribers, about 93% of the market. By platform, this broke down to the top seven cable companies having about 40.5 million video subscribers, other traditional pay-TV services having 26.2 million subscribers and the top publicly reporting Internet-delivered (vMVPD) pay-TV services having about 7.4 million subscribers.
Yet the study also found that the providers lost about 1.955 million net video subscribers in the first three months of 2022. This compared with a pro forma net loss of 1.910 million a year ago and 1.96 million in the first quarter of 2020.
The top cable providers had a net loss of about 825,000 video subscribers in Q1 2022, after a loss of about 780,000 subscribers in Q1 2021. Leading cable company Comcast alone lost 512,000 subs alone and Charter 112,000. The leading publicly reporting vMVPDs had a net loss of about 505,000 subscribers in Q1 2022, almost double the losses racked up in Q1 2021.
Leichtman Research Group also found other traditional pay-TV services had a net loss of about 625,000 subscribers in Q1 2022, down 27.7% on what was reported at the same time a year ago. DIRECTV saw subs fall by 300,000 and rival DISH TV 228,000.
Yet the study also found that the providers lost about 1.955 million net video subscribers in the first three months of 2022. This compared with a pro forma net loss of 1.910 million a year ago and 1.96 million in the first quarter of 2020.
The top cable providers had a net loss of about 825,000 video subscribers in Q1 2022, after a loss of about 780,000 subscribers in Q1 2021. Leading cable company Comcast alone lost 512,000 subs alone and Charter 112,000. The leading publicly reporting vMVPDs had a net loss of about 505,000 subscribers in Q1 2022, almost double the losses racked up in Q1 2021.
Leichtman Research Group also found other traditional pay-TV services had a net loss of about 625,000 subscribers in Q1 2022, down 27.7% on what was reported at the same time a year ago. DIRECTV saw subs fall by 300,000 and rival DISH TV 228,000.