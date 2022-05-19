The streaming industry has begun 2022 with robust growth in overall steaming and consumption on smart TVs showing a particular increase as streaming moves to overtake linear on the big screen says the latest Conviva State of Streaming report for Q1 2022 .
The latest version of the report showed global streaming grew 10% globally during the first quarter of 2022, including continued growth in mature markets like North America (5%) and Europe (9%), as compared with Q1 2021.
The report found that big screens - which includes connected TVs, smart TVs and gaming consoles - continue to be the streaming device of choice, responsible for 77% of all streamed minutes globally in Q1 2022. Within the big screen category, smart TV viewing time was found to have grown by 34% while desktops and gaming consoles declined by 15% versus Q1 2021. Connected TV device viewing slightly declined again this quarter, down 1% year-on-year (YOY). Within the connected TV category, Roku maintained the largest share of viewing time (31%) with Amazon Fire coming in second at 16%.
When it came to actual minutes streamed, Android TV was the big leader in growth across all the top big screens—up 78%. In yet another win for smart TVs, LG TV, Samsung TV and Vizio TV all also had double-digit growth, up about 20%.
Along with service choice, service quality has been a huge issue for streaming and the report also found that overall product quality had improved but with one exception. Globally, bitrate/picture quality (up 17.3%), buffering (down nearly 1%) and video start failures (down 17.6%) all improved significantly. Video start times were the one negative mark in terms of quality, as the wait for videos to start increased in every region, up 30% globally. Viewers in Africa waited the longest (8 seconds) while Europe had the fastest start time, waiting just 4 seconds on average.
Conviva recalled that in Q4 2021 the streaming industry saw advertising delays and increased buffering, but streaming advertising bounced back in Q1 2022. Ad impressions were up 18% and ad attempts were up 14%, thanks in part to big, live sporting events like the Super Bowl, March Madness and the Winter Olympics.
Another huge continued trend for the video industry highlighted in the report was the rise and rise of social video giant TikTok. The study found that streaming on social platforms continued to be a key way for sports leagues to engage fans, and according to the study, TikTok was the only platform to grow its streaming audience share for every sports league measured. Bundesliga, Serie A, and the Premier League increased their audience share for streaming videos on TikTok the most at 6% each with the NFL coming right behind them with 4% growth on TikTok YOY. Both Superbowl teams – the Rams and the Bengals – gained over 100k TikTok followers in a single day from 13-14 February.
Commenting on the general trends revealed in the State of Streaming report for Q1 2022 , Conviva president and CEO Keith Zubchevich said: “Despite recent news of Netflix’s subscriber contraction, streaming continues to grow worldwide, encompassing an ever-growing stable of platforms offering unique and original content. In mature markets like the US and Europe, viewers are up-screening from small devices to smart TVs, setting the foundation for streaming to overtake linear TV on the big screen.”
