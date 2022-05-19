With partners spanning the UK, APAC, North America, North and Central Europe, Rise, the advocacy group for gender diversity in the broadcast media technology sector, has revealed the 2022 annual pairing up of mentees and mentors.
Rise was formed in 2017 to support and promote women working in the non-craft part of the broadcast industry in operations, engineering, sales, marketing and business. The six-month mentoring programme is designed to support women working in, or aspiring to work in, the UK’s broadcast technology sector. Its mission is to raise the profile of women within the sector, to encourage younger women to join or feel that they can progress and break the glass ceiling, to work with manufacturers to highlight the issues and help them to promote a diverse workforce, as well as to work with industry associations to gain traction and give credence, and to become a platform for smaller groups or individuals wanting to promote female diversity and to support groups promoting other diversities.
The programme also sees a variety of experienced broadcast media technology sector industry leaders, at a diversity of levels of seniority, ready to offer expertise, knowledge and guidance. Each pairing will involve 12 hours of one-to-one time with their mentor, the opportunity to meet the mentee group on a monthly basis, as well as attend face-to-face networking events, workshops, and seminars throughout the six-month programme.
2022’s group of mentees was chosen from a over 230 applications and the scheme will see guidance and assistance offered to a record 97 women. This will represent the fifth such time the scheme has been announced in the UK; the third in Singapore; the second in North America and the introduction of its first mentoring schemes in North and
Central Europe and Australia/New Zealand (ANZ).
“We are elated to announce our expanding Rise mentor and mentee pairings for 2022, especially the launch of North and Central Europe and ANZ this year,” said Rise managing director Carrie Wootten. “We are grateful to our sponsors for their significant investment and support and of course, the mentors. I am overwhelmed by the generosity from our industry which enables Rise to deliver these much-needed programmes across the globe providing invaluable guidance and enabling women to thrive and succeed in the broadcast media and technology industry.”
The programme also sees a variety of experienced broadcast media technology sector industry leaders, at a diversity of levels of seniority, ready to offer expertise, knowledge and guidance. Each pairing will involve 12 hours of one-to-one time with their mentor, the opportunity to meet the mentee group on a monthly basis, as well as attend face-to-face networking events, workshops, and seminars throughout the six-month programme.
2022’s group of mentees was chosen from a over 230 applications and the scheme will see guidance and assistance offered to a record 97 women. This will represent the fifth such time the scheme has been announced in the UK; the third in Singapore; the second in North America and the introduction of its first mentoring schemes in North and
Central Europe and Australia/New Zealand (ANZ).
“We are elated to announce our expanding Rise mentor and mentee pairings for 2022, especially the launch of North and Central Europe and ANZ this year,” said Rise managing director Carrie Wootten. “We are grateful to our sponsors for their significant investment and support and of course, the mentors. I am overwhelmed by the generosity from our industry which enables Rise to deliver these much-needed programmes across the globe providing invaluable guidance and enabling women to thrive and succeed in the broadcast media and technology industry.”