Los Angeles-based production, distribution, and post-production company Electric Entertainment has revealed that its latest film, The Deal, will launch exclusively on The Roku Channel in the U.S, Canada, the UK and Latin America after the streamer acquired AVOD and FAST rights.









The film stars Sumalee Montano (Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, Ghost of Tsushima), Emma Fischer (Counterpart), Alastair Mackenzie (The Crown), Taz Skylar (The Kill Team), Lisa Brenner (The Patriot, Say My Name) and Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who). In addition to creating and starring in the film, Montano’s and Grace Lay’s production company, LinLay Productions, served as producers on the film, alongside Dean Devlin and Lisa Brenner. LinLay’s most recent production Nanny won this year’s Sundance Grand Jury Prize.



Added Electric Entertainment CEO Dean Devlin: "This film is a beautiful story, inspired by Sumalee's real-life relationship with her mother. It is about the sacrifices her mother makes to ensure her daughter has a better life. I am so very glad it has found an exclusive home on The Roku Channel, giving it the premiere it deserves. I have no doubt that Roku's audiences will wholeheartedly embrace the film."

The film is set in a dystopian world of overpopulation and global warming which have put an impossible strain on world resources. To combat the global crisis, the totalitarian governing body known as The Bureau establishes The Deal. Accept The Deal by your 20th birthday, and you'll receive a job, housing, and medical care that will keep you safe and healthy for twenty more years, after which point you're required to voluntarily take your own life. Once you take The Deal, there's no turning back. The Bureau makes sure of this.