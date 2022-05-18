In line with its commitment to grow the igame, sports entertainment company DAZN has announced agreements to sub-license screening rights to the 2022 UEFA Women’s Champions League football final between Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais.
Deals have already been struck with ITV in the UK & Ireland, TF1 in France, RTVE and TV3 in Spain, RTBF in Belgium, SVT Sweden, plus NRK Norway, Sport5 Israel and RUV Iceland. Further deals will with further deals will be struck before the final on Saturday 21 May.
The broadcaster describes the game as a fitting end to a historic UEFA Women's Champions League season and at least 10 separate language commentary feeds will be available for fans worldwide to choose from across DAZN and DAZN’s dedicated UEFA Women’s Champions League YouTube channel, and also across TV broadcasters in the UK & Ireland, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Israel, Belgium and Iceland. Coverage will be in languages including English, French, Spanish, Catalan, German, Portuguese, Italian, Norwegian, Swedish and Icelandic.
Over the course of this season’s tournament DAZN says it has seen unprecedented viewing figures such as 5.9 million streams/views and counting across DAZN and DAZN’s UEFA Women’s Champions League YouTube channel, with 40.6 million views attributed to the DAZN UWCL YouTube channel and 15.3 million streams attributed to the DAZN platform.
There were 2.676 million live views worldwide across DAZN and DAZN's UWCL YouTube channel of the El Clásico match on 30 March, breaking world records for viewership. In all there have been 11.1 million total hours of viewership and counting across DAZN and DAZN’s UEFA Women’s Champions League YouTube channel.
Commenting on the deals for the final, DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev said: “Securing major terrestrial TV agreements for this momentous final underlines our commitment to increasing visibility of the competition, this epic clash of two world-leading clubs, and also importantly, growing women’s football overall. We are proud of our long-term commitment to contributing towards its global growth - increasing visibility of and access to women’s sport is critical to driving bigger audiences and creating fans and, ultimately, to eliminating the disparity in investment and coverage of women’s and men’s sports.”
The broadcaster describes the game as a fitting end to a historic UEFA Women's Champions League season and at least 10 separate language commentary feeds will be available for fans worldwide to choose from across DAZN and DAZN’s dedicated UEFA Women’s Champions League YouTube channel, and also across TV broadcasters in the UK & Ireland, France, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Israel, Belgium and Iceland. Coverage will be in languages including English, French, Spanish, Catalan, German, Portuguese, Italian, Norwegian, Swedish and Icelandic.
Over the course of this season’s tournament DAZN says it has seen unprecedented viewing figures such as 5.9 million streams/views and counting across DAZN and DAZN’s UEFA Women’s Champions League YouTube channel, with 40.6 million views attributed to the DAZN UWCL YouTube channel and 15.3 million streams attributed to the DAZN platform.
There were 2.676 million live views worldwide across DAZN and DAZN's UWCL YouTube channel of the El Clásico match on 30 March, breaking world records for viewership. In all there have been 11.1 million total hours of viewership and counting across DAZN and DAZN’s UEFA Women’s Champions League YouTube channel.
Commenting on the deals for the final, DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev said: “Securing major terrestrial TV agreements for this momentous final underlines our commitment to increasing visibility of the competition, this epic clash of two world-leading clubs, and also importantly, growing women’s football overall. We are proud of our long-term commitment to contributing towards its global growth - increasing visibility of and access to women’s sport is critical to driving bigger audiences and creating fans and, ultimately, to eliminating the disparity in investment and coverage of women’s and men’s sports.”