In what the leading Spanish-language broadcast firm says is a landmark arrangement that further capitalises on the success of Turkish formats for Spanish-speaking audiences in the US, Telemundo has inked an exclusive multi-year co-production deal with Turkish production and distribution company Inter Medya.
Inter Medya represents renowned Turkish series, including hits like Ay Yapim’s Endless Love, Tims&B Productions’ Bitter Lands and The Trusted, and O3 Medya’s The Ambassador’s Daughter and Last Summer, among many others. Its network of leading production houses in Turkey has created a number of worldwide hits. Working together with Telemundo, the companies will exclusively develop, create and produce long-form series based on new storylines that will appeal to Spanish-language audiences across the globe.
Also under the multi-year agreement, the companies will co-develop and co-produce new long-form scripted Turkish series to later be aired exclusively on Telemundo in the US. Telemundo says the agreement solidifies it as the Spanish-language home of audience favourite Turkish dramas and novelas with the most popular worldwide formats and franchises.
“Over the last few years, driven by their high production values, Turkish series have become favourites of Spanish-language audiences across the globe and in the US. This new partnership with Inter Medya propels Turkey’s storytelling powerhouse into the US Spanish-language marketplace exclusively with Telemundo,” said Karen Barroeta, executive vice president, production and development for Telemundo Television Studios. “Merging the power and appeal of Turkish properties with Telemundo’s superior production capabilities further strengthens our position as a leading producer of premium scripted content.”
“As Inter Medya, we are thrilled to have turned our long-standing business relationship with Telemundo into a global business partnership,” added Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya. “We are confident that we will achieve many more great successes with this cooperation, given Inter Medya’s 30 years of know-how and Telemundo’s long-standing experience in the sector. With this partnership, both Telemundo and Inter Medya have taken a big step towards strengthening and expanding their positions in the sector, with an uptrend and growth in both production and distribution. I would like to say that we are very excited about the great work we will accomplish together.”
