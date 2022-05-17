Beefing up the growing Asian SVOD service’s bouquet, leading independent global distributor of South Asian content, GoQuest Media, has licensed a drama package deal to Disney+ Hotstar.
The deal will see Disney+ Hotstar acquire Indian rights to three European dramas, Civil Servant and Debt to the Sea, produced by Serbian telecommunications and cable TV operator Telekom Srbija, and Traitor, produced by multi-service provider Elisa Estonia and Estonian public broadcaster ERR.
Produced in conjunction with Film Danas and directed by Miroslav Lekic and Ivan Zivkovic, Civil Servant (pictured) is a spy thriller series that follows a young, ambitious Serbian Secret Service (BIA) agent, Lazar Stanojević (played by Milan Marić, winner of the Shooting Stars Award at Berlinale and the Chopard Talent Award at the Moscow Film Festival) as he negotiates the rules of the international spy game in the modern world. He quickly learns that all is not what it seems, and he is left fighting the distrust that he has for everything he thought to be true. Despite this, his sense of duty still makes him make dangerous decisions to try to protect his nation, his family and himself. Will Lazar emerge from being a servant of the state to its ultimate protector?
Dark secrets, ancient myths and an unrelenting sea determine the life of the characters in Debt to the Sea produced in association with Monte Royal Pictures International and directed by Goran Gajic. The arrival of a mysterious stranger triggers an unstoppable wave of events for the unnerved inhabitants of a beautiful but deadly Montenegro coastal village. Fractured families, old friends and young lovers are forced to find answers in their tragic pasts and uncertain futures.
Disney+ Hotstar has also acquired the Spy thriller Traitor directed by Ergo Kuld. Inspired by recent spy scandals in Estonia, Traitor is a thriller which is set in 2004, just before Estonia joined NATO and became a top target for Russian intelligence. Greed and the need for recognition leads new recruit Alfred Vint (played by Tambet Tuisk who received the Best Actor Award at EFTA 2020, Estonian Film and TV Awards) to cooperate with Russian intelligence, leading to a thrilling cat-and-mouse game with determined young Estonian counter-intelligence officer Marko Arrak (Veiko Porkanen).
"Spy dramas have enjoyed consistent success with Indian audiences on streaming platforms,” commented Vivek Lath, managing director of GoQuest Media. “Both Civil Servant and Traitor have the story, casting, and production brilliance to build a new fanbase in the country. Debt to the Sea is perfect for those who enjoy psychological thrillers with myths, murders, and family secrets set against a stunning seaside location like Montenegro. We are very excited that these exceptional Eastern European titles are now premiering in India and hope that Disney+ Hotstar audiences will enjoy them as much as we did.”
