Even as consumers sought out-of-home experiences after almost two years of limited activity in response to the spread of Covid-19, US consumers are still spending increasing sums on home entertainment, 11% more in the first quarter of this year than in Q1 2021 says the Digital Entertainment Group (DEG).
DEG’s First Quarter 2022 Digital Media Entertainment Report found that in all, US consumers spent $8.7 billion on movies and television shows consumed at home and on the go in the first quarter of 2022. The 2022 increase – including a 13.8% increase across all digitally delivered formats including electronic sell-through (EST), video-on-demand (VOD) and subscription streaming – was fuelled by an increase in new theatrical releases, which are historically a key driver of home entertainment spending, released in premium and traditional windows.
Digital purchases (EST) of theatrical titles rose more than 1%, including premium titles, helping to drive an almost 7% increase in EST overall in the quarter. Premium releases enjoyed strong consumer interest and spending While still significantly below pre-pandemic levels, box-office spending on the titles released to the home in the first quarter jumped more than 500% from the year earlier period, feeding consumers’ appetite for fresh feature films.
Among the first quarter’s best-performing titles across transactional formats were American Underdog, Dog, Dune, Encanto, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, House of Gucci, No Time to Die, Sing 2, Spider-man: No Way Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Yellowstone Season 4.
The report also found that subscription streaming rose almost 17% in the quarter from the year earlier period, as direct- to-consumer services including AMC+, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock and others continued to add subscribers at a healthy rate. General VOD revenues dropped back by 10.83% on a yearly basis to $ 561.91 million but SVOD soared by 16.86% to total $6.929 billion.
