Following a successful launch in the UK earlier in May 2022, TikTok is now arriving on the Netgem TV digital entertainment platform in France available through users with the company’s set-top boxes.
Accessible directly from the TV via a QR code, users can pair their mobile TikTok account with their TV to enjoy what Netgem assures will be an optimal and personalised entertainment experience, with what is described as an intuitive navigation, simplified by the remote control.
Among the TikTok features which Netgem TV customers can benefit from include likes and comments and automatic scroll for a lean back experience.
Commenting on the extension of the social video service, Sylvain Thévenot, chief commercial and customer officer of Netgem said: "TikTok’s integration into Netgem TV France applications meets the expectations of our subscribers, who can now enjoy the creativity of TikTok users, brands and creators for free, and for the first time within operator TV services in France in the comfort of their living rooms."
The move comes just days after TikTok released research showing that marketing strategies that are based on both traditional TV and social video in a complementary fashion will boost brands. In the background to the study, TikTok said as the world of entertainment becomes increasingly dynamic, traditional TV consumption has begun to decline but that did not mean that people are consuming fewer hours of entertainment. In fact, TikTok stressed that overall video consumption has been steadily increasing as options and access to entertainment increase and diversify
