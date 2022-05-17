As part of the platform's strategy to grow its audience and advertising revenues with its AVOD model, leading French over-the-top provider Molotov has announced a move into free ad-supported streaming TV.
The development of the AVOD offer and FAST channels is one of Molotov's priorities for 2022 with the integration of new content and new channels.
The new offer will see seven thematic channels added to Molotov’s MANGO free advertising video-on-demand service, namely Mango, Mango Séries, Mango Cinéma, Mango Kids, Mango Docs, Mango Histoire and Mango Novelas.
Explaining the rationale for the launch, Molotov said that with the rise of connected TV (CTV), FAST channels represent the future of free-to-air television and give both viewers and advertisers the ideal combination of the audience's linear viewing habits coupled with the advantages of digital advertising. Molotov says that it has developed a proprietary technology for ‘linearising’ on-demand content, enabling said the company, better discoverability and integration of user data.
It added that such content type of consumption provides a different experience for users who prefer content suggestions rather than spending time searching for content on the on-demand offerings.
The new offer will see seven thematic channels added to Molotov’s MANGO free advertising video-on-demand service, namely Mango, Mango Séries, Mango Cinéma, Mango Kids, Mango Docs, Mango Histoire and Mango Novelas.
Explaining the rationale for the launch, Molotov said that with the rise of connected TV (CTV), FAST channels represent the future of free-to-air television and give both viewers and advertisers the ideal combination of the audience's linear viewing habits coupled with the advantages of digital advertising. Molotov says that it has developed a proprietary technology for ‘linearising’ on-demand content, enabling said the company, better discoverability and integration of user data.
It added that such content type of consumption provides a different experience for users who prefer content suggestions rather than spending time searching for content on the on-demand offerings.