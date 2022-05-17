After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, The Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS) has delivered what is being described as a remarkable 2022 edition with the largest ever number of feet through the doors in the show’s history.
A record 8,000 visitors attended the two-day event, held at London’s Olympia on 11-12 May, in a programme comprising 230 exhibitors, over 130 live sessions, 250 hours of free content across eight theatres and 330 speakers showcasing the UK’s creative and technical excellence.
The show kicked off with a heaving crowd witnessing award-winning documentary filmmaker, broadcaster and author Louis Theroux deliver the headline keynote address in which he spoke about his extensive career in immersive documentary production. Other notable speakers who put the spotlight on diversity and inclusion in the industry included Ade Adepitan, Adam Deacon, John Partridge, Fenton Bailey and Kitty Scott-Claus.
As part of its drive to cater to a wider audience, this year’s show added a virtual production theatre, in partnership with Pixotope, to address the considerable increase in the use of VR/AR/MR that the UK production scene has witnessed grow across multiple genres in the last few years. Another highlight was the technology theatre, in partnership with Ross Video and supported by SMPTE, that housed discussions covering 5G, AI/ML, Cloud tech, Future tech investment, the Metaverse and Next Gen Supply Chain.
Commenting on the show’s return Charlotte Wheeler, event director, Media Production & Technology Show, said: “After a very long two years away, the team and I were delighted to welcome so many the industry professionals through the doors of Olympia once again. The support that the show received from the community was outstanding and we feel that MPTS is now firmly marked in the industry event calendar moving forward. We had a phenomenal rebook into 2023 already, and we are absolutely thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive reception that this year’s edition has received. Bring on MPTS 2023.
Since the acquisition of BVE in late 2019, MPTS has focused on developing its tech sector footprint – making it the UK’s largest broadcast show that brings the creative and technical industries together.
The show kicked off with a heaving crowd witnessing award-winning documentary filmmaker, broadcaster and author Louis Theroux deliver the headline keynote address in which he spoke about his extensive career in immersive documentary production. Other notable speakers who put the spotlight on diversity and inclusion in the industry included Ade Adepitan, Adam Deacon, John Partridge, Fenton Bailey and Kitty Scott-Claus.
As part of its drive to cater to a wider audience, this year’s show added a virtual production theatre, in partnership with Pixotope, to address the considerable increase in the use of VR/AR/MR that the UK production scene has witnessed grow across multiple genres in the last few years. Another highlight was the technology theatre, in partnership with Ross Video and supported by SMPTE, that housed discussions covering 5G, AI/ML, Cloud tech, Future tech investment, the Metaverse and Next Gen Supply Chain.
Commenting on the show’s return Charlotte Wheeler, event director, Media Production & Technology Show, said: “After a very long two years away, the team and I were delighted to welcome so many the industry professionals through the doors of Olympia once again. The support that the show received from the community was outstanding and we feel that MPTS is now firmly marked in the industry event calendar moving forward. We had a phenomenal rebook into 2023 already, and we are absolutely thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive reception that this year’s edition has received. Bring on MPTS 2023.
Since the acquisition of BVE in late 2019, MPTS has focused on developing its tech sector footprint – making it the UK’s largest broadcast show that brings the creative and technical industries together.