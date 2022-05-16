With Liverpool’s attempt to win Europe’s leading club trophy for a seventh time top of the bill, BT Sport is making the 2022 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League finals available for everyone in the UK to watch whether on TV, online or on mobile.
The slate will begin with the UEFA Europa League Final featuring Rangers v Eintracht Frankfurt on 18 May followed by the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League Final, featuring AS Roma v Feyenoord on 25 May. Finally, BT Sport’s focus will turn to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid on 28 May.
All three finals will be available for free at www.btsport.com/final on the BT Sport YouTube channel via the BT Sport App for small and large-screen devices, including PlayStation, Xbox, Samsung smart TVs, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire. The finals will also be available for anyone to watch on Virgin Media TiVo, TV360 and recently announced Stream platform.
“It has been another hugely entertaining season of football across all three UEFA club competitions, highlighted by British clubs making two of the finals once again,” commented Jamie Hindhaugh, head of BT Sport. “We’re delighted to round these European campaigns off by making the live action from all three finals available for anyone to watch for free on the BT Sport website, app or YouTube channel.”
