In what could be a massive move for the dating format, Let Love Rule from ITV Studios is coming to Brazil with local content powerhouse Globo commissioning the format and Formata producing the new series.
In Let Love Rule, a cast of singles throw out the rule book and delete their dating apps as they attempt to find true love. From the moment they meet, the couples immediately start living together as their first date of at least 24 hours begins. From heartfelt moments or declarations of love, to awkward silences and difficult dating conversations, viewers will be able to follow all the antics and find out if the sparks fly or quickly fizzle out.
With Brazil being the tenth territory for the format, Let Love Rule will air on the Globoplay subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform.
ITV Studios added that recent research shows that Let Love Rule is a true dating show with setting, the intimacy, the beauty and awkwardness of the 1–on–1 situation, the diversity of the casting, and seeing relatable people genuinely looking for love are all reasons why audiences love to watch this show. The second season of Sweden was successfully launched on 18 April 18 and the sixth season in The Netherlands, where the format originated, is currently on
