No end seems to be in sight for the booming subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) sector with a study from Digital TV Research forecasting that customer numbers will reach 1.69 billion by 2027.
The Global SVOD Forecasts report forecast that six US-based platforms will have 988 million paying SVOD subscribers by 2027, up from 612 million in 2021. Netflix will add 31 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027, despite losing 4 million subscribers in North America. Digital TV Research noted that its latest Netflix forecasts for 2027 were now 29 million lower than its February update, standing at 253 million. The analyst added that Netflix needs to boost its content to counter its fresher and cheaper rivals.
And of the competition, the study forecasts that Disney+ will overtake Netflix in 2025 as it adds 144 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027. If this growth is realised, this would take the company’s total to 274 million. The House of Mouse will see the bulk of customer growth come from its Disney+ Hotstar direct-to-consumer line which is set to will roll out to 13 Asian countries by 2027. These countries will supply 114 million (42%) of the global Disney+ subscriber total, but only $1.58 billion (11%) of projected Disney+ revenues of $14.7 billion by 2027.
Netflix is set to remain the revenue winner, with $34 billion by 2027 – similar to Disney+, HBO Max and Paramount+ combined. However, the Netflix total would be only $4 billion more than 2021 as subscriber growth decelerates and ARPU is squeezed.
The Global SVOD Forecasts report also noted that behind two leaders in terms of customer numbers by 2027 would be Amazon on 252 million; Paramount+, 91 million; HBO, 89 million; and Apple TV+, 30 million.
