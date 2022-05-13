As part of its strategy to expand its cloud video platform, broadening its end-to-end cloud-based workflow for live contribution, video streaming and remote production solutions provider LiveU has announced the acquisition of the easylive.io all-in-one live streaming production studio.
easylive.io provides a live streaming production studio in the browser, allowing users to mix any type of content into live stream videos and distribute them to the widest audience, creating innovative and interactive live experiences. Tools needed to edit, mix and broadcast live streams are combined in an all-in-one cloud solution, thus reducing production and equipment costs. It ensures the reception of all format types and their conversions for optimal management and redistribution to multiple destinations.
The easylive.io assets will be integrated into LiveU's management, orchestration, ingest and distribution, enabling customers to grow their audiences with original, interactive and quality live content. The move will provide remote and collaborative tools for cloud-based and hybrid productions, enabling customers to operate and scale up, while still lowering budgets, including video switching, audio mixing, adding graphics, localising content and bringing on guests.
“Recognised as the leader in mobile backpacks, we're now consolidating our leadership in cloud-based offerings,” said LiveU CEO and co-founder Samuel Wasserman commenting on the acquisition and the expansion of the firm’s core business. “This announcement is an important step, delivering future-proof tools that help our customers grow their business, building on our deep expertise in live production. We believe there is a significant part of the market for cloud production that wants and needs a vertically integrated solution. Our goal is to offer a fully end-to-end solution for live contribution, cloud production, orchestration, ingest and distribution, serving the needs of every type of customer from global broadcasters to niche sports and entertainment."
Added easylive.io CEO and co-founder Phillippe Laurent: "Teaming up with our long-term partner has been a natural fit thanks to our shared vision and common growth opportunities. We are extremely proud of what has been accomplished for the past 10 years and incredibly thankful to our customers for their trust. This acquisition is a big step but just the beginning of the journey.”
