Households across Europe have rapidly shifted to permanent ‘digital-first’ lifestyles in the wake of the global pandemic, with high-quality, reliable and secure Wi-Fi now considered critical for wireless work, entertainment and social connectivity, says research by comms operator Vodafone.
The study saw 4,000 people in Germany, Spain, Italy and the UK interviewed by research firm Kantar between 10 and 14 February 2022.
Among the key findings was that with homes in Europe having up to nine Wi-Fi-enabled devices, three-quarters of householders agreed that the provision of reliable Wi-Fi was their number one requirement. As many as four in five households where someone works from home regarded Wi-Fi to be as important as electricity and gas, with the same number of home workers saying they couldn’t work at all without Wi-Fi.
Furthermore, with an increase of more than 68% in home working, as post-pandemic work/lifestyle patterns persist, Vodafone found that households were balancing the competing demands for professional, personal and entertainment wireless connectivity.
Wi-Fi coverage is now expected to be everywhere in the home. With two-thirds of households saying that they valued the ability to connect over Wi-Fi anywhere in their property and not just in living areas near their Wi-Fi router. 50% of European households expected Wi-Fi to be available in every room of their house.
Four-fifths of households said they needed Wi-Fi more at home. The use of it to make video calls has also increased by 79% over the last couple of years. At the same time, nine out of ten households have attempted to tackle wireless connectivity challenges themselves without contacting their router provider’s helpdesk.
Commenting on the research, Daniel Lambrou, head of broadband at Vodafone UK, said: “The last two years have seen a dramatic shift in home connectivity demands, as ‘digital’ lifestyles combined with growth of home working, streaming entertainment and smart devices in every room of the house.
Among the key findings was that with homes in Europe having up to nine Wi-Fi-enabled devices, three-quarters of householders agreed that the provision of reliable Wi-Fi was their number one requirement. As many as four in five households where someone works from home regarded Wi-Fi to be as important as electricity and gas, with the same number of home workers saying they couldn’t work at all without Wi-Fi.
Furthermore, with an increase of more than 68% in home working, as post-pandemic work/lifestyle patterns persist, Vodafone found that households were balancing the competing demands for professional, personal and entertainment wireless connectivity.
Wi-Fi coverage is now expected to be everywhere in the home. With two-thirds of households saying that they valued the ability to connect over Wi-Fi anywhere in their property and not just in living areas near their Wi-Fi router. 50% of European households expected Wi-Fi to be available in every room of their house.
Four-fifths of households said they needed Wi-Fi more at home. The use of it to make video calls has also increased by 79% over the last couple of years. At the same time, nine out of ten households have attempted to tackle wireless connectivity challenges themselves without contacting their router provider’s helpdesk.
Commenting on the research, Daniel Lambrou, head of broadband at Vodafone UK, said: “The last two years have seen a dramatic shift in home connectivity demands, as ‘digital’ lifestyles combined with growth of home working, streaming entertainment and smart devices in every room of the house.