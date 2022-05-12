Using what it says is its extensive industry and cloud experience, Tyrell has unveiled what it claims is a unique, next-generation, fully-automated virtual production environment for facilities and media companies.
Hybrid by its nature, Tyrell Cloud offers provides a set of services from manufacturers that the company says will allow anyone involved in content creation to take advantage of the power and agility of the cloud without the often-associated runaway cost or steep learning curve.
Tyrell Cloud, said the company, could do no less than redefine system integration in Media & Entertainment. Outlining the current cloud business for providers, the company noted that facilities and media companies are often working under tight deadlines with little time to fully research what cloud technology can offer, or which cloud services provider is the right one to partner with on a given project.
It added that a lack of cloud knowledge, purchasing power, limited cost forecasting, data security and the egress fees are also preventing many content producers and media companies from enjoying the benefits that cloud services have to offer. Tyrell also said that there was a growing number of disparate services launched by vendors which could make it daunting to implement successfully cloud services into the production cycle and workflows.
Tyrell Cloud provides media companies with a turnkey managed service based on their project workflow requirements, which gives instant access to solutions from multiple vendors. Today, a Tyrell Cloud customer can enjoy an offline editorial experience with EditShare FLEX and AWS (for storage), FileCatalyst (file transfer) and Teradici (virtual workstation control). For its unveiling at the Media Production Technology Show, Tyrell Cloud added SRT stream ingest with Cinedeck with more to follow soon.#
Tyrell Cloud enables customers to align their operational costs with their project cycles and start working on projects immediately within a fully cloud or hybrid environment, commented Tyrell managing director Bryan Malone. “If you compare it to a physical on-prem installation, we’ve erected the building, put the racks in, populated racks with kit, connected the internet, wired the whole building, added user authentication, provided the workstations and the furniture and we’re handing over the keys. Every project has its own virtual workstations and infrastructure and users schedule projects to run as and when required. It’s a much more flexible and sustainable way of working.”
Tyrell has announced Mallinson Sadler Productions (MSP) as a Tyrell Cloud customer. MSP will initially use the service for all its offline editorial work. MSP has an EditShare both on-prem and in the cloud. The EditShare on-prem is used to land rushes and the team then choose which rushes go up into the cloud.
