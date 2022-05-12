 Amdocs boosts Virgin OTT experiences | Infrastructure | News | Rapid TV News
Media and communications software and services provider Amdocs has announced that it has been engaged by Virgin Media to provide SaaS-based solutions designed to deliver integration of over-the-top (OTT) streaming services.
For the project, Amdocs is deploying its MarketONE platform on the public cloud to deliver the new digital and OTT service offerings, enabling Virgin to add new OTT partners so that customers have the flexibility to add multiple subscription services. The result is what is described as “seamless” integration for customers using streaming video services.

“This is an exciting project that highlights Amdocs’ role at the heart of the ever-growing communications and entertainment ecosystem,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy at Amdocs. “With our MarketONE SaaS platform, we are bringing together industry-leading capabilities to help Virgin Media O2 grow its media and entertainment business while providing end-users with a centralized and frictionless experience.”

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Virgin Media O2 unveiling its new entertainment service, Stream from Virgin Media, combining TV channels with on-demand apps, streaming subscriptions and films. It offers personalised recommendations across subscriptions – with enhanced features such as voice search and control, profiles and watchlists - and all selected subscriptions, free apps and TV in one place and available on one bill.

