French cinema company Gaumont has launched its first subscription video-on-demand service entirely dedicated to the French black and white cinematic tradition, Gaumont Classique.
To conceive and develop the offer, Gaumont turned to Netgem Group and its Content-as-a-Service platform, providing management of the video-on-demand subscription service, from the encoding of video content to the management of subscribers. It also includes a user experience available across all iOS and Android devices and all Web browsers on the market.
With more than 200 titles and nearly 70 hours of additional content, Gaumont Classique uses features such as dynamic editorialisation of films and their additional content according to programming, control of the number of devices allowed for simultaneous viewing, subtitles for audio-impaired people. With a sustainable streaming option, users will be able to reduce the bandwidth level of films in order to limit their environmental impact.
“Having the privilege of working with the world's oldest film company to give access to its greatest film productions available to the public is an important recognition for Netgem's Content-as-a-Service solution and a validation of the potential for our platform to enable sophisticated SVOD services for Media companies,” commented Netgem Group CEO Mathias Hautefort. “We are confident that viewers will enjoy Gaumont Classique and thank the Gaumont Classique team for their trust.”
Jérôme Soulet, Gaumont library director added : “It was essential for Gaumont Classique to rely on a solid French partner, with a proven expertise, a key player in content technology, and willing to enable us to quickly launch a very advanced video subscription service.”
