In what it says marks an industry first, Luxembourg-based Canal+ pay-TV firm M7 Group is to integrate its TV platforms into smart TV sets from leading manufacturers, enabling direct access by viewers without a set-top box, HDMI stick or other additional reception device.
The solution is based on the integration of the M7 channel mechanism FST (Fast Scan Tables), full compliance with the M7 CAM (conditional access module) on the MediaTek chipsets in combination with the HbbTV OpApp specification as European broadcasting standard as the base for the M7 Smart-TV app experience. Channels’ user interfaces will appear in platforms’ branded designs.
The deployment will commence in June 2022 on smart TVs from TP Vision - Philips branded sets- based on 4K- and 8K-capable SmartTV platforms of MediaTek, followed by other major TV set manufacturers using MediaTek chipsets and the HbbTV standard 2.0.2. M7 Group will subsequently roll out the landmark solution in all European markets in which the company is operating TV platforms across its full range of brands except Online.nl in the Netherlands.
“With the integration of our SmartTV Apps directly on the smart TV chipsets produced by MediaTek, we are enabling true innovation while setting new benchmarks in simplicity and ease of operation of our apps on SmartTV’s,” commented M7 Group CEO Hans Troelstra. Because of our close co-operation with MediaTek, our customers can soon enjoy the most comprehensive TV viewing experience with M7’s Hybrid and OTT services on MediaTek Chipsets based on SmartTVs.”
