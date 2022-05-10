Building on its existing work with the cloud giant, live video distribution firm M2A Media has become the latest in the broadcast sector to complete the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR).
The AWS FTR enables AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in their products or solutions. Led by an AWS Partner Solutions Architect (PSA) the FTR ensures that AWS Partner products and solutions meet a specific set of requirements based around security, reliability, and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework.
M2A Media says AWS FTR accreditation for its live cloud IP transport product, M2A CONNECT, demonstrates its commitment to continually aligning with best practices to improve the customer experience.
M2A CONNECT is designed to offer scalable video aggregation and distribution of live video streams. It enables media organisations to transport live video signals across AWS’s global network. Live feeds can be acquired from source and pushed to air or distributed from rights owners to affiliates. The company adds that transporting video through the public cloud lowers cost and adds agility and innovation and that the product allows broadcasters and content owners to tune capacity on-demand, add or remove redundancy and change feed routing rapidly.
M2A CONNECT can also be procured through AWS Marketplace, allowing buyers to license the product directly through their company’s AWS account without needing to set up a new agreement with M2A Media directly. This is said to speed up on-boarding and allows customers to use existing AWS spend commitments.
“The completion of the AWS Foundational Technical Review is an important milestone for M2A Media,” commented M2A Media chief commercial officer Matt Hughes. “It’s a badge we’ll wear with pride as it demonstrates M2A’s products are built using best practices, reducing risks around security, reliability, and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. We’d like to extend our thanks to the AWS team, who’ve supported the M2A team brilliantly throughout this whole process.”
M2A Media says AWS FTR accreditation for its live cloud IP transport product, M2A CONNECT, demonstrates its commitment to continually aligning with best practices to improve the customer experience.
M2A CONNECT is designed to offer scalable video aggregation and distribution of live video streams. It enables media organisations to transport live video signals across AWS’s global network. Live feeds can be acquired from source and pushed to air or distributed from rights owners to affiliates. The company adds that transporting video through the public cloud lowers cost and adds agility and innovation and that the product allows broadcasters and content owners to tune capacity on-demand, add or remove redundancy and change feed routing rapidly.
M2A CONNECT can also be procured through AWS Marketplace, allowing buyers to license the product directly through their company’s AWS account without needing to set up a new agreement with M2A Media directly. This is said to speed up on-boarding and allows customers to use existing AWS spend commitments.
“The completion of the AWS Foundational Technical Review is an important milestone for M2A Media,” commented M2A Media chief commercial officer Matt Hughes. “It’s a badge we’ll wear with pride as it demonstrates M2A’s products are built using best practices, reducing risks around security, reliability, and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. We’d like to extend our thanks to the AWS team, who’ve supported the M2A team brilliantly throughout this whole process.”