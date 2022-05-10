In the latest in a string of recent hires and new client wins, digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios, has appointed Fiona Wood in the newly created role of strategy director of its sport specialist label Little Dot Sport.
Reporting to Little Dot Sport director Robbie Spargo, Wood (pictured) brings with her over 15 years' worth of digital strategy and content experience within the sports industry. Prior to joining Little Dot Sport, she held the position of digital director at Formula E following five years at the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and a further five years at the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) in various digital roles.
Wood’s remit will include driving the development of what are said to be industry-leading multi-platform digital strategies for clients, understanding their business objectives and how digital is enabling these to be achieved. She will also oversee an internal team of digital experts who are responsible for building data, content and insights workstreams to complement these business objectives and will continue to evolve Little Dot Sport’s product offering and commercial potential.
Commenting on the appointment, Spargo said: “Fiona’s background, high-level strategic thinking skills and passion for the industry in which we operate, as well as her experience working at a few of our current clients, made her the perfect candidate for this role. As we are going through a huge transformational growth change, I’m sure Fiona will prove invaluable in helping us evolve our approach and ensure that we continue to push the boundaries and deliver the high standard of results that our clients have come to expect from us.”
Wood added: "Throughout my career I have been fortunate enough to work across some amazing moments in sport, utilising digital in ways which creates audience growth and increases engagement, and I am excited to begin my journey with Little Dot Sport as they continue to grow and transform.”
