In a deal that the concerned parties say will bring tother highly complementary streaming assets, building upon the Spanish-language media and content company’s investments, TelevisaUnivision has inked an agreement to acquire Pantaya from Hemisphere Media Group.
Said to be a premium streaming destination for “world-class” films and TV series in Spanish, Pantaya offers a selection of current and classic, blockbusters and critically acclaimed titles from the US and Latin America. It features first-run exclusive and original titles, including instant access to select movies available on the same day they debut theatrically in Latin America. The Pantaya roster includes renowned content titles such as Señorita 89 and A La Mala.
The deal involves a mixture of cash plus certain Puerto Rican radio assets including WKAQ AM and KQ105 FM currently owned by TelevisaUnivision.
The addition of Pantaya’s content, subscribers and team is seen by TelevisaUnivision as further accelerating its transformation, effectively bolstering its global streaming offering ViX+, which is expected to launch in the second half of 2022.
“We look forward to welcoming the Pantaya team, the existing subscribers, and having access to the thousands of hours of content assets which perfectly complement TelevisaUnivision’s prolific long-form content engine, industry-leading library, and extensive portfolio of IP and sports rights,” said TelevisaUnivision president and chief transformation officer Pierluigi Gazzolo. “In April we launched our global AVOD service ViX, and we will launch our global SVOD service ViX+ in the second half of this year, which will be further accelerated by this strategic acquisition.”
Added Alan Sokol, chief executive officer of Hemisphere: “Pantaya will flourish under TelevisaUnivision’s ownership. Given the highly competitive multi-language SVOD streaming environment, Pantaya’s service is best positioned under an organisation that can provide the resources and investment it needs to scale and grow. In addition, Hemisphere’s acquisition of certain Univision Puerto Rican radio assets will be an ideal complement to WAPA, Puerto Rico’s leading broadcast network. Post-closing, we will continue to work closely with the TelevisaUnivision Uforia programming team who, with its deep music expertise, will continue to program the KQ105 FM station.”
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals in the US.
