In a move that the parties say will enable operator-grade capabilities and faster time to market for ISPs, allowing them to manage multi-vendor deployments of Wi-Fi gateways and extenders across broadband access technologies, Airties, has entered a collaboration with RDK Management.
Specifically, Airties has contributed its Wi-Fi EasyMesh controller software module, as a new RDK-B component, for use by the RDK community across broadband gateways/routers. The RDK open source software platform has now been deployed on more than 80 million devices worldwide, standardising core functions and telemetry used in broadband and video.
By further integrating Wi-Fi EasyMesh, developed though the Wi-Fi Alliance as a standardised communication layer for Wi-Fi gateways and extenders, Airties says operators can spend less time on platform integration efforts across OEMs and chipsets, and more time developing value-added managed Wi-Fi services to their subscribers. It adds that vendors and operators across the RDK community are now free to deploy their own products using this contributed Wi-Fi EasyMesh controller.
Airties will also maintain the component code contribution and future revisions to support the RDK community. The core functionality of the new RDK-B component contributed by Airties includes onboarding of Wi-Fi EasyMesh agents on gateways/routers and extenders; setting up in-home backhaul connections; propagating fronthaul configuration changes; and collecting statistics periodically.
“Airties helped solve a genuine need of the RDK community with this software contribution,” said Jason Briggs, president and general manager of RDK commenting on the collaboration. “Operators want the benefits of Wi-Fi EasyMesh, while retaining the ability to provide an operator-grade managed Wi-Fi service, and this code contribution helps make that possible. We are very pleased to have a proven Wi-Fi innovator like Airties playing such an active role in our community.”
“Since its inception, RDK has dramatically sped up, standardised and improved core CPE software to benefit operators around the world,” added Airties CEO Philippe Alcaras. “Our team has been supporting RDK operators in Europe and North America, while also pioneering efforts in EasyMesh, so we were in a unique position to assist with this key technical alignment and integration. Airties is fully committed to supporting the RDK community, and we’re proud to offer the kind of value-added capabilities atop RDK that today’s operators need to deliver an exceptional managed home Wi-Fi experience.”
By further integrating Wi-Fi EasyMesh, developed though the Wi-Fi Alliance as a standardised communication layer for Wi-Fi gateways and extenders, Airties says operators can spend less time on platform integration efforts across OEMs and chipsets, and more time developing value-added managed Wi-Fi services to their subscribers. It adds that vendors and operators across the RDK community are now free to deploy their own products using this contributed Wi-Fi EasyMesh controller.
Airties will also maintain the component code contribution and future revisions to support the RDK community. The core functionality of the new RDK-B component contributed by Airties includes onboarding of Wi-Fi EasyMesh agents on gateways/routers and extenders; setting up in-home backhaul connections; propagating fronthaul configuration changes; and collecting statistics periodically.
“Airties helped solve a genuine need of the RDK community with this software contribution,” said Jason Briggs, president and general manager of RDK commenting on the collaboration. “Operators want the benefits of Wi-Fi EasyMesh, while retaining the ability to provide an operator-grade managed Wi-Fi service, and this code contribution helps make that possible. We are very pleased to have a proven Wi-Fi innovator like Airties playing such an active role in our community.”
“Since its inception, RDK has dramatically sped up, standardised and improved core CPE software to benefit operators around the world,” added Airties CEO Philippe Alcaras. “Our team has been supporting RDK operators in Europe and North America, while also pioneering efforts in EasyMesh, so we were in a unique position to assist with this key technical alignment and integration. Airties is fully committed to supporting the RDK community, and we’re proud to offer the kind of value-added capabilities atop RDK that today’s operators need to deliver an exceptional managed home Wi-Fi experience.”