After beginning the year bringing streaming to Spanish speakers in the US, as well as 17 countries in Latin America, independent, free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform DistroTV has now teamed up with action sports network FUEL TV.
Launched in 2019 by parent company DistroScale, DistroTV caters to a multicultural, rapidly audience of viewers in the US, Canada and UK. The platform delivers premium video content from producers globally across North America, the UK, Bollywood, Latin America, China, Southeast Asia and growing. With more than 150 channels plus thousands of video-on-demand (VOD) shows, DistroTV’s content covers a spectrum of topics spanning entertainment, lifestyle, sports, news, documentaries and international content in live, linear and video-on-demand formats.
Commenting on the new partnership with DistroTV, FUEL TV CEO Fernando Figueiredo: “We are extremely pleased to be teaming up with DistroTV to share our global action sports content. DistroTV is a great example of how the market for streaming content is expanding and diversifying and we’re happy to delivery our original programming covering surf, skate, snowboard and free ski, BMX, MTB and all the lifestyle, music, art and fashion around such action sports.”
Added DistroScale co-founder and CEO Navdeep Saini: “At DistroTV, it is our mission to continue to expand our 200-plus and growing channel content line-up to fit the unique passions and interests of our global audiences. We are thrilled to partner with FUEL TV and are excited to provide our viewers with the opportunity to watch their thrilling and engaging content.”
