Claiming its product is the world's most scalable commercial Wi-Fi 7 platform, initiating a new era of 10 Gbps Wi-Fi for Wi-Fi mesh, gateways and premium home routers, Qualcomm Technologies is now sampling the third-generation Networking Pro Series networking platform portfolio.
The platform has offerings ranging from 6 to 16 streams, for deployment in next-generation access points, high performance routers and carrier gateways. Features include 320MHz channel support establishing performance of up to 33 Gbps wireless interface capacity and peak throughputs over 10 Gbps.
The platforms use a custom architectural design optimised for multi-user environments, powerful network acceleration, and low CPU utilisation to power the collaboration, telepresence, XR, metaverse and immersive applications of today and tomorrow’s home environments.
The products combine Wi-Fi 7 features with Qualcomm Technologies’ intelligent multi-channel management technologies in order to improve speeds, lower latency, and enhance network utilisation for users of Wi-Fi 6/6E devices while offering high throughput and low latency for the next generation of Wi- Fi 7 client devices. They also include Wi-Fi 7 functionality such as simultaneous multi-link operations, 4K QAM and quad-band configurations.
With features for interference detection and multilink operation, the Wi-Fi 7 Network Pro Series enables deterministic low latency across challenging shared wireless environments, enabling application performance that is said to rival private spectrum. The products can support high speed low latency wireless backhaul for home mesh Wi-Fi with reliable performance even in the presence of neighbouring interference.
Networking Pro Series platforms are also supported by Qualcomm Technologies’ turnkey service for Automated Frequency Control (AFC) to enable optimum performance possible in the 6GHz spectrum band.
“Qualcomm Technologies has enabled the era of 10 Gbps Wi-Fi with our first customer deliveries of the Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series family,” commented Nick Kucharewski, senior vice president and general manager, wireless infrastructure and networking, Qualcomm Technologies. “Combining support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 innovations with our unique product platform architecture, the platform enables solutions ranging from whole-home mesh to powerful connectivity networks for large public venues. With this product line, we anticipate a new class of customer systems for both today’s applications and the emerging Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem.”
The Qualcomm AFC Solution is available for customer device integration today and once regulatory approvals are granted, the Qualcomm AFC Solution will be commercially available for use by the public.
The platforms use a custom architectural design optimised for multi-user environments, powerful network acceleration, and low CPU utilisation to power the collaboration, telepresence, XR, metaverse and immersive applications of today and tomorrow’s home environments.
The products combine Wi-Fi 7 features with Qualcomm Technologies’ intelligent multi-channel management technologies in order to improve speeds, lower latency, and enhance network utilisation for users of Wi-Fi 6/6E devices while offering high throughput and low latency for the next generation of Wi- Fi 7 client devices. They also include Wi-Fi 7 functionality such as simultaneous multi-link operations, 4K QAM and quad-band configurations.
With features for interference detection and multilink operation, the Wi-Fi 7 Network Pro Series enables deterministic low latency across challenging shared wireless environments, enabling application performance that is said to rival private spectrum. The products can support high speed low latency wireless backhaul for home mesh Wi-Fi with reliable performance even in the presence of neighbouring interference.
Networking Pro Series platforms are also supported by Qualcomm Technologies’ turnkey service for Automated Frequency Control (AFC) to enable optimum performance possible in the 6GHz spectrum band.
“Qualcomm Technologies has enabled the era of 10 Gbps Wi-Fi with our first customer deliveries of the Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series family,” commented Nick Kucharewski, senior vice president and general manager, wireless infrastructure and networking, Qualcomm Technologies. “Combining support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 innovations with our unique product platform architecture, the platform enables solutions ranging from whole-home mesh to powerful connectivity networks for large public venues. With this product line, we anticipate a new class of customer systems for both today’s applications and the emerging Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem.”
The Qualcomm AFC Solution is available for customer device integration today and once regulatory approvals are granted, the Qualcomm AFC Solution will be commercially available for use by the public.