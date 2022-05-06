In a coup for the French producer and distributor Swiss broadcaster Schweizer Radio Und Fernsehen (SRF) has renewed the license for Prime Entertainment Group’s cultural miniseries Photographer.
The 3 x 26’ series highlights three unique and well-known photographers as they narrate their lives and experiences. These photographers each lend to the varied forms and nuances of photography through their wildly different styles. The episodes traverse maternity, dance, and landscape photography, granting us a deeper insight behind the scenes and what it really means to be a photographer.
SRF is the largest broadcaster and media house in German speaking Switzerland. It operates three TV channels (SRF 1, SRF zwei, SRF info) which air German speaking general entertainment, cultural shows, sports, and top-quality cinema related content including films and series. The company has previously collaborated with Prime, securing a major selection of episodes from their in-house production of Hollywood Best Film Directors.
“It’s a great satisfaction to work with SFR again, they have been great partners and we are glad the profiles of Photographer are appealing to their audience,” commented Alexandra Marguerite, head of sales of Prime Entertainment Group. “We will continue supplying top-quality cultural docuseries and profiles like these.”
