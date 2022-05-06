While the boom in streaming has led many to assume that the days families gathered around the living room TV are well and truly in the past, research from Future Today has found that as many as 94% of parents have upped co-viewing in the last year.
The ad-supported streaming provider- whose channels include Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv - commissioned The Insights Family to conduct the research, which polled over 300 parents. Co-viewing was defined as pertaining to members of the same household watching television at the same time, together. The study polled hundreds of US parents with children ages 3-12, and whose families regularly streamed family-friendly content.
The research revealed that co-viewing of family-friendly streaming content increased substantially amid Covid-19 and will continue to rise in the immediate term. 94% of parents said that they had been co-viewing more family-friendly streaming content in the last 12 months. When asked how their co-viewing habits might change in the future, especially as Covid-19 restrictions continue to lift, respondents said co-viewing is here to stay. 86% reported that they plan to watch more content together with their families, debunking the common perception that co-viewing was a pandemic-only phenomenon.
The study also suggested that growth in co-viewing streaming also presents an opportunity to CTV and OTT advertisers. In the US, ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) viewership is expected to include nearly 60% of all OTT users by the end of 2022. As programming is increasingly ad-supported, including family programming, brands can maximize reach and engagement through “co-viewers.”
Co-viewing was found to have boosted ad engagement, with 93% of parents saying they are “engaged” when presented with an ad for adults while co-viewing. Further, 88% of parents reported their children as being “engaged” while co-viewing adult-focused ads.
When parents were asked which advertising category families are comfortable co-viewing, restaurants led the pack, with 66%, followed by travel (63%), retail (62%), electronics (58%), and food (57%).
“There is a misperception that the explosion in screens has created siloed TV viewing, with families watching from different devices and rooms,” said Vikrant Mathur, co-founder, Future Today commenting on the research. “In reality, parents with younger children, in particular, are co-viewing more than ever. Our findings indicate that co-viewing is growing in prevalence on streaming TV, as the purposeful viewing experience with choice and control lends itself to that activity. Families can make decisions together about what and when to view. For many, Covid-19 limited activities with friends and ultimately accelerated family co-viewing,” added Mathur. “Whether for entertainment or education, parents found themselves watching more programmes with their children but co-viewing goes beyond the pandemic.”
The research revealed that co-viewing of family-friendly streaming content increased substantially amid Covid-19 and will continue to rise in the immediate term. 94% of parents said that they had been co-viewing more family-friendly streaming content in the last 12 months. When asked how their co-viewing habits might change in the future, especially as Covid-19 restrictions continue to lift, respondents said co-viewing is here to stay. 86% reported that they plan to watch more content together with their families, debunking the common perception that co-viewing was a pandemic-only phenomenon.
The study also suggested that growth in co-viewing streaming also presents an opportunity to CTV and OTT advertisers. In the US, ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) viewership is expected to include nearly 60% of all OTT users by the end of 2022. As programming is increasingly ad-supported, including family programming, brands can maximize reach and engagement through “co-viewers.”
Co-viewing was found to have boosted ad engagement, with 93% of parents saying they are “engaged” when presented with an ad for adults while co-viewing. Further, 88% of parents reported their children as being “engaged” while co-viewing adult-focused ads.
When parents were asked which advertising category families are comfortable co-viewing, restaurants led the pack, with 66%, followed by travel (63%), retail (62%), electronics (58%), and food (57%).
“There is a misperception that the explosion in screens has created siloed TV viewing, with families watching from different devices and rooms,” said Vikrant Mathur, co-founder, Future Today commenting on the research. “In reality, parents with younger children, in particular, are co-viewing more than ever. Our findings indicate that co-viewing is growing in prevalence on streaming TV, as the purposeful viewing experience with choice and control lends itself to that activity. Families can make decisions together about what and when to view. For many, Covid-19 limited activities with friends and ultimately accelerated family co-viewing,” added Mathur. “Whether for entertainment or education, parents found themselves watching more programmes with their children but co-viewing goes beyond the pandemic.”