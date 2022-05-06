US comms operator Verizon is claiming to be bringing racing fans a whole new way to experience the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix with its 5G Ultra Wideband network supporting video and retail experiences.
The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix takes place 6-8 May 2022 at the Miami International Autodrome located at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, University of Miami football team and the Miami Open. With 80,000 fans per day expected to attend, this is the first Formula 1 race in the US with access to Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, which provides download speeds up to 1Gbps. Verizon says 5G Ultra Wideband is blanketing the Hard Rock Stadium area so attendees can stream, tweet, and share their experiences quickly and reliably.
The operator added that with its infrastructure’s intrinsic high capacity, fast speeds and low latency, fans at the track can get closer to the racing action with 5G Multi-View and contactless shopping at the Hard Rock Stadium Express Shop. In addition, it says that fans at the venue can transport themselves onto the Hard Rock Beach Club concert stage for various performances with the Hard Rock Beach Club Ultra Pass.
With 5G Multi-View, Verizon is assuring fans with what it claims as a “truly exceptional” experience, letting them curate their own personal viewing in real-time so they can see angles of the track they can't see from their seat and always know who’s in the lead and how they got there.
The Hard Rock Beach Club Ultra Pass, accessed through the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix event app, lets fans "transport themselves" into the heart of the action using an augmented reality (AR) 5G portal, allowing viewers to see three different 360-degree camera angles with audio from the concert stage streamed in 4K.
“Verizon is laser-focused on creating new 5G-powered innovations, unearthing what’s possible using the power of our network and working with partners to transform industries ranging from sports to retail,” commented Srini Kalapala, senior vice president of Verizon Technology and Product Development. “This is a great opportunity to reimagine the fan and shopping experience at sporting events. This is only the tip of the iceberg as to the experiences that 5G and edge compute can unlock.”
