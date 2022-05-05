As part of its aim to become a sport entertainment destination and expand its offering to include live extreme sports, leading global sports streaming service DAZN has agreed a distribution deal with Red Bull Media House to stream globally the Red Bull TV linear channel on its platform.
Red Bull TV joins DAZN’s premium portfolio of live sports and original programming, including the world’s biggest leagues and competitions UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Serie A, J.League and Matchroom Boxing.
In addition, Red Bull TV is the first linear channel to be made available globally to DAZN subscribers across all its 200+ countries and the first live event to be broadcast will be Red Bull’s Wings for Life World Run on 8 May 2022 which sees professional athletes, fun runners and beginners racing together against the Catcher Car at the same time, worldwide. Other events include the Crankworx World Tour, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series and the Drift Masters European Championship, among others.
The multi-year agreement also sees DAZN stream a curated selection of Red Bull’s original documentaries, series, highlights and archive programming, to offer fans a greater breadth of sport storytelling from around the world. Programme availability will vary across markets but will include docu-series Driving Dirty: The Road to Baja, Red Bull Soundwave and Road To 55: The Drive To Become A Formula 1 Racer , alongside archive series, Red Bull X-Fighters and Red Bull Street Style, to name a few. Where available, this will also include local language programming in DAZN’s core markets.
“DAZN is fast becoming a home of true entertainment for the world’s most innovative and compelling sports,” said Tom Burrows, DAZN EVP of rights, commenting on the deal. “Red Bull has a fantastic reputation for showcasing thrilling live events and captivating sporting stories that capture the imagination of fans around the world. We’re delighted to bring Red Bull TV and its programming to DAZN on a global scale.”
In addition, Red Bull TV is the first linear channel to be made available globally to DAZN subscribers across all its 200+ countries and the first live event to be broadcast will be Red Bull’s Wings for Life World Run on 8 May 2022 which sees professional athletes, fun runners and beginners racing together against the Catcher Car at the same time, worldwide. Other events include the Crankworx World Tour, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series and the Drift Masters European Championship, among others.
The multi-year agreement also sees DAZN stream a curated selection of Red Bull’s original documentaries, series, highlights and archive programming, to offer fans a greater breadth of sport storytelling from around the world. Programme availability will vary across markets but will include docu-series Driving Dirty: The Road to Baja, Red Bull Soundwave and Road To 55: The Drive To Become A Formula 1 Racer , alongside archive series, Red Bull X-Fighters and Red Bull Street Style, to name a few. Where available, this will also include local language programming in DAZN’s core markets.
“DAZN is fast becoming a home of true entertainment for the world’s most innovative and compelling sports,” said Tom Burrows, DAZN EVP of rights, commenting on the deal. “Red Bull has a fantastic reputation for showcasing thrilling live events and captivating sporting stories that capture the imagination of fans around the world. We’re delighted to bring Red Bull TV and its programming to DAZN on a global scale.”