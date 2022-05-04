Hot on the heels of inking similar deals in Latin America, producer/distributor Beyond Rights has placed a series of factual and kids’ programming packages, totalling 1000 hours, with major broadcasters in Australia and New Zealand.
Principally, Foxtel has taken packages for its A&E, History and Fox Docos channels. A&E will be airing new seasons of shows such as Highway Thru Hell (series 9 & 10: 36 x 60’) and Bangers & Cash (series 3 & 4: 28 x 60’), as well as season one of Ultimate Rides (20 x 30’). History will premiere the latest seasons of Abandoned Engineering (S7 & 8: 24 x 60’) and will also become home to titles such as Britain’s Lost Battlefields (6 x 60’), Underground Worlds (10 x 60’) and Bismarck: 24 Hours to Doom (1 x 60’). Meanwhile, Foxtel’s new Fox Docos channel has acquired a range of Beyond Right’s most recent and high-profile documentaries, including The Prince and the Paedophile (1 x 60’), Britain’s Biggest Families (1 x 60’), Sugar Babies (1 x 60’) and Caroline Flack: her Life & Death (1 x 60’).
SBS has also acquired Caroline Flack: her Life & Death (1 x 60’), Sugar Babies (1 x 60’) and Bismarck: 24 hours to Doom (1 x 60’). In addition, it has taken several new series, including Secret Life of Lighthouses S2 (3 x 60’), Underground Worlds S2 (10 x 60’) and Countdown to War (3 x 60’). SBS Food has acquired Pati’s Mexican Table S10 (10 x 30’), as well as renewing all five series of Gourmet Farmer (50 x 30’) and series one and two of Shane Delia (20 x 30’).
Free TV Australia, which broadcasts in the Pacific Islands, has acquired three series of reality title Beach Cops (18 x 60’), in addition to nearly 150 hours of kids’ content: History Hunters (26 x 30’), two series of fun science show Lab Rats Challenge (130’ x 30’) and the pre-school kids series Pipsqueaks (135 x 30’).
Finally in Australia, ABC pre-bought Days Like These…with Diesel (12 x 60’’ - pictured), a new music documentary series produced by Beyond Entertainment and Bloodlines Music. Each episode features a seminal concert by a quintessential Australian band, such as Icehouse, Jet or the Baby Animals and explores, with the help of new interviews conducted by musician Diesel plus incredible behind the scenes footage, what made each of these milestone events so special.
In New Zealand, TVNZ Duke has acquired a package of science, engineering, automotive and reality content, incorporating titles such as Motor MythBusters (8 x 60’), MythBusters: There’s Your Problem (10 x 60’), Abandoned Engineering (S1-7: 90 x 60’) and five series of Heavy Rescue 401 (73 x 60’).
Discovery ANZ has picked up Impossible repairs (6 x 60’ ) and Extreme Ice Machines (8 x 60’), while Discovery-owned Three has acquired series 3 and 4 of Love It Or List It Australia (20 x 60’), Eden has acquired Ice Vikings S2 (8 x 60’ ), and Living has taken four series of Love It Or List It: UK (21 x 60’) and two of Love It Or List It: Australia (20 x 60’).
Finally, in New Zealand, Bravo TV has acquired series 10 of the original Love It Or List It (18 x 60’), Stacey Dooley: Locked Up with Lifers (1 x 60’), Maternity 24/7 (6 x 60’), Rich Kids Go Skint S3 and 4 (15 x 60’) and both series of Rich Kids Skint Holiday (12 x 60’).
Each of the deals was concluded by Beyond Rights EVP of sales for Australia, New Zealand and Asia, Joanne Azzopardi who commented: “I am delighted to bring some of the world’s best factual and kids programming to leading broadcasters in Australia and New Zealand. Beyond Rights’ growing catalogue continues to offer an enticing selection of content across a wide range of genres, ensuring that individual broadcasters and platforms can find the right programming to support their channel brands and provide their audiences with a variety of appointments to view.”
