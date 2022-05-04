In its first foray in the US and Canadian markets, online content delivery technology provider Switch Media has announced the launch of an end-to-end online content publishing platform for wellness start-up service, Digital Health Networks (DHN).
Initially launching in the US and Canada on web, iOS and Android platforms, Digital Health Networks provides viewers with real-stories, personal community connections and educational resources. The platform is designed to provide free access to thousands of hours of what is described as inspirational, custom-curated and self-produced shows as well as movies specific to a whole host of medical genres.
With over 100 health topic categories, a key classification via a variety of channels is designed to guide viewers to content of specific interest to them. These channels include Engaging Minds, Thrive Cancer Network, Road to Recovery, Parenthood, Forever Young, Med Pros, Healthy Lifestyle, Longevity, Sexual Health, DHN Originals, Caregivers Playbook and DHN Podcasts. Content is also classified via 12 main categories, each with their own extensive list of sub-categories. For example, the cancer category includes sub-categories such as breast cancer, skin cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, and so on. Viewers can bookmark and save their favourite shows in their own Self Care tab, which can be conveniently accessed whenever they log into the service.
Designed, developed and delivered by Switch Media and DHN in just over three months, the service is also due to launch on Roku, Apple TV and connected TVs in the near future.
“The aim of the platform is to give viewers access to thousands of custom curated and produced shows and movies specific to viewers specific conditions, all for free,” explained Digital Health Networks co-founder and CEO Jon Cody. “From inspirational video content and real stories to personal community connections and educational resources. We are excited to have worked with Switch Media to provide a sophisticated, simple to navigate platform that meets the expectations of today’s viewers. Switch Media delivered this service quickly and efficiently and we’re delighted with the results.”
Switch Media’s MediaHQ online content publishing platform is designed to provide DHN with a workflow engine including an advanced suite of modular capabilities that are flexible, powerful and easy to integrate. From ingest, media management and preparation to distribution and analytics, the solution enables access to all the online content publishing tools required —in the one place. As part of the development, Switch Media created a classification structure for navigation to categories and sub-categories attributed to their varied content.
Added Switch Media CEO Mark Johns: “It was satisfying on both a professional and personal level to facilitate delivery of this fantastic new online resource that will provide support, inspiration, connection and education to many. The abundance of diverse high-quality content, created by medical experts and incredible film-makers offers invaluable support to those who may be struggling with their own or a loved one’s health issues. We’re beyond proud to have worked with Digital Health Networks on this quick turnaround project.”
With over 100 health topic categories, a key classification via a variety of channels is designed to guide viewers to content of specific interest to them. These channels include Engaging Minds, Thrive Cancer Network, Road to Recovery, Parenthood, Forever Young, Med Pros, Healthy Lifestyle, Longevity, Sexual Health, DHN Originals, Caregivers Playbook and DHN Podcasts. Content is also classified via 12 main categories, each with their own extensive list of sub-categories. For example, the cancer category includes sub-categories such as breast cancer, skin cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, and so on. Viewers can bookmark and save their favourite shows in their own Self Care tab, which can be conveniently accessed whenever they log into the service.
Designed, developed and delivered by Switch Media and DHN in just over three months, the service is also due to launch on Roku, Apple TV and connected TVs in the near future.
“The aim of the platform is to give viewers access to thousands of custom curated and produced shows and movies specific to viewers specific conditions, all for free,” explained Digital Health Networks co-founder and CEO Jon Cody. “From inspirational video content and real stories to personal community connections and educational resources. We are excited to have worked with Switch Media to provide a sophisticated, simple to navigate platform that meets the expectations of today’s viewers. Switch Media delivered this service quickly and efficiently and we’re delighted with the results.”
Switch Media’s MediaHQ online content publishing platform is designed to provide DHN with a workflow engine including an advanced suite of modular capabilities that are flexible, powerful and easy to integrate. From ingest, media management and preparation to distribution and analytics, the solution enables access to all the online content publishing tools required —in the one place. As part of the development, Switch Media created a classification structure for navigation to categories and sub-categories attributed to their varied content.
Added Switch Media CEO Mark Johns: “It was satisfying on both a professional and personal level to facilitate delivery of this fantastic new online resource that will provide support, inspiration, connection and education to many. The abundance of diverse high-quality content, created by medical experts and incredible film-makers offers invaluable support to those who may be struggling with their own or a loved one’s health issues. We’re beyond proud to have worked with Digital Health Networks on this quick turnaround project.”