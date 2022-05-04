Social purpose broadcaster Together TV has engaged the services of global media services provider Red Bee Media to release a free to use streaming service designed to reach new audiences and engage them with change-making campaigns.
Known as a linear TV channel that aims to inspire positive social change, Together TV and Red Bee developed the OTT platform to ensure content is handled with capabilities including content protection with Just in Time delivery of DRM (Digital Rights Management); geo-blocking, and security and content management processes.
As the world’s first community-owned charitable television channel, Together TV’s streaming service is intended to reflect a purpose-driven ethos throughout the platform. It does this by connecting the programming to genre-specific resources and campaigns to “Channel Your Inner Good”. For example, those watching a gardening series will be encouraged to “Channel Your Inner Grower”. Here viewers will find more information about the Sunflower Challenge - a behavioural change campaign to improve well-being and reduce social isolation through gardening.
Together TV’s catch-up service will act as an extension of its linear TV channel. The programming will continue to include factual entertainment and thought-provoking documentaries, in addition to the original content created from the channel's annual Diverse Film Fund initiative. The content catalogue will include more fan favourites as the channel’s programming becomes available to catch up and stream.
Together TV selected Red Bee Media’s OTT streaming capability for its flexibility for branding, content management, video monetisation and organisation through advanced server based targeted advertising capabilities, and more. Adding an OTT offering to Together TV’s portfolio extends its market penetration and enables viewers to access catch up content and video on demand whilst protecting brand values and content rights.
The streaming service is completely free to use, and input is based on the established free-to-watch advertising model used by ITV Hub and All 4. The aim is for the advert structure to mirror Together TV's linear channel.
By partnering with Red Bee Media says that by opting for a complete OTT managed service, Together TV can focus on its content and market offering. The UK-based streaming service is now available through app stores and online for iOS and Android devices, on desktops and tablets - with smart TV apps to follow later in 2022 year. Together TV’s suite of apps will be unveiled over the following weeks and months.
“We are proud to launch this brand-new service that allows our viewers to enjoy Together TV's inspiring shows and documentaries for free, anytime and anywhere in the UK. In addition, we hope this platform will help viewers to feel good and connected to the world around them,” remarked Together TV chief executive Alexander Kann. “We selected Red Bee Media based on the company’s service delivery expertise, market understanding and as a good company to work with. We are delighted to have worked so closely with Red Bee Media and Nowtilus who have both worked tirelessly to help us reach this soft launch. We are also grateful to all our partners who have worked with us to help inspire the nation to do good for themselves and their communities.”
Steve Russell, Red Bee Media chief product officer at, added: “With Together TV and Nowtilus, we have created a one-of-kind, innovative streaming experience for UK consumers. Supporting our customers to explore different models as they strive to carve out market share in a rapidly evolving media industry underscores the Red Bee Media strategy. We are delighted to be working with the Together TV team to bring this exciting new offering to viewers.”
As the world’s first community-owned charitable television channel, Together TV’s streaming service is intended to reflect a purpose-driven ethos throughout the platform. It does this by connecting the programming to genre-specific resources and campaigns to “Channel Your Inner Good”. For example, those watching a gardening series will be encouraged to “Channel Your Inner Grower”. Here viewers will find more information about the Sunflower Challenge - a behavioural change campaign to improve well-being and reduce social isolation through gardening.
Together TV’s catch-up service will act as an extension of its linear TV channel. The programming will continue to include factual entertainment and thought-provoking documentaries, in addition to the original content created from the channel's annual Diverse Film Fund initiative. The content catalogue will include more fan favourites as the channel’s programming becomes available to catch up and stream.
Together TV selected Red Bee Media’s OTT streaming capability for its flexibility for branding, content management, video monetisation and organisation through advanced server based targeted advertising capabilities, and more. Adding an OTT offering to Together TV’s portfolio extends its market penetration and enables viewers to access catch up content and video on demand whilst protecting brand values and content rights.
The streaming service is completely free to use, and input is based on the established free-to-watch advertising model used by ITV Hub and All 4. The aim is for the advert structure to mirror Together TV's linear channel.
By partnering with Red Bee Media says that by opting for a complete OTT managed service, Together TV can focus on its content and market offering. The UK-based streaming service is now available through app stores and online for iOS and Android devices, on desktops and tablets - with smart TV apps to follow later in 2022 year. Together TV’s suite of apps will be unveiled over the following weeks and months.
“We are proud to launch this brand-new service that allows our viewers to enjoy Together TV's inspiring shows and documentaries for free, anytime and anywhere in the UK. In addition, we hope this platform will help viewers to feel good and connected to the world around them,” remarked Together TV chief executive Alexander Kann. “We selected Red Bee Media based on the company’s service delivery expertise, market understanding and as a good company to work with. We are delighted to have worked so closely with Red Bee Media and Nowtilus who have both worked tirelessly to help us reach this soft launch. We are also grateful to all our partners who have worked with us to help inspire the nation to do good for themselves and their communities.”
Steve Russell, Red Bee Media chief product officer at, added: “With Together TV and Nowtilus, we have created a one-of-kind, innovative streaming experience for UK consumers. Supporting our customers to explore different models as they strive to carve out market share in a rapidly evolving media industry underscores the Red Bee Media strategy. We are delighted to be working with the Together TV team to bring this exciting new offering to viewers.”