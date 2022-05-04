Austria’s national broadcaster ORS has gone live with new next-generation hybrid DVB satellite and terrestrial simpliTV STBs based on Skyworth and 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) user experience (UX) technology.
With ORS’ fundamental commitment to satisfy the needs of the widest possible audience, traditional TV viewers and streaming fans alike, live TV is at the heart of simpliTV. On starting the app, the first screen to appear is the TV player, enabling instant access to live broadcasts. Additionally, with one press of the remote control’s left and right direction buttons, the user can navigate either to content discovery, or to the TV guide where streaming options can be explored.
The hybrid simpliTV is designed to combine DVB broadcasting, OTT streaming and Google Play Store Apps, combining the stability and quality of digital satellite and terrestrial TV with all of today’s online video features. simpliTV delivers over 100 channels as part of an advanced UX based on the 3Ready Product Framework.
The two new 4K hybrid STBs from Skyworth are now live, named simpliONE Box, and feature an advanced customised UX (user experience) created and delivered by 3SS. The Skyworth 4K hybrid Android TV Satellite STB is now available to simpliTV customers, complementing the Skyworth 4K Hybrid Terrestrial STB which went live in January 2022.
The debut of simpliTV’s satellite and terrestrial services is an expansion of the simpliTV portfolio, the latest phase in a staged multiplatform rollout. In May 2021, simpliTV launched custom apps for Samsung connected TVs - for which simpliTV comes pre-loaded in Austria as preferred app - as well as LG webOS and Android smart TVs. The new satellite and terrestrial services deliver a superior, consistent 3SS-enabled UX for viewers watching on connected TV and STBs.
Both products offer simpliTV subscribers 4K DVB and OTT viewing. Consumers enjoy a rich home entertainment experience with UHD picture clarity, Dolby surround sound and a variety of additional features.
A grid-view EPG is complemented by a modern way of presenting content which encourages viewers to explore, with categories such as Recommended, Most Watched, Genres, etc. Content and functions are browsable with switching from live DVB and OTT. Content can be discovered frommultiple entry points. Navigation takes place both vertically and horizontally, enabling subscribers to find their desired content faster. The user can access every part of the app in just one or two steps.
Live TV, PVR, timeshift, restart, catchup and recording functionalities are all available, plus backward EPG and mini EPG and ‘Continue Watching’ even when switching devices and content sources. ORS’ objective with simpliTV is to provide a next-generation TV viewing experience that meets the ever-higher expectations of many of today’s consumers, while continuing to entertain viewers who prefer a more traditional TV experience.
“In launching our simpliONE STBs, we’re providing our audience with additional flexibility and choice, and it’s a significant milestone in our journey to bring next-generation super-aggregated TV services to the widest possible audience,” said simpliTV CEO Thomas Langsenlehner.
“Thanks to our collaborative partnerships with Skyworth and 3SS, new powerful STBs are delivering an advanced custom UX which makes finding content easy. With simpliTV we’re providing a truly world-class entertainment platform that meets the expectations of both avid streamers and more traditional viewers.”
