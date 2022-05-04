A study from Digital TV Research is showing mixed fortunes for the global pay-TV industry with a market with 19 million more subscribers across 138 countries between 2021 and 2027, but with revenues declining by $25 billion over the same period.
The Global Pay TV Forecasts report added that between 2021 and 2027, pay-TV subscribers will grow from 1.011 billion to 1.03 bullion, but with revenues dropping from $161billion to $136 billion. 86 countries are forecast to add pay-TV subs and 52 countries will lose subscribers. Most of the countries gaining pay-TV subscribers will be developing nations, with low ARPUs.
The US will be the biggest loser, calculated to be down by 12 million subscribers and also see revenues fall by $19 billion. Overall, revenues are projected to decrease will in 70 of the 138 countries between 2021 and 2027.
In terms of platforms, the Global Pay TV Forecasts report reported that IPTV is set to add will add 79 million subscribers globally between 2021 and 2027 to take its total to 439 million. Satellite TV is predicted to lose 10 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027. Global satellite TV revenues will drop by $14 billion, with digital cable down by $10 billion. Analogue cable will lose $1 billion while IPTV revenues will grow slightly.
