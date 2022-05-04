Calculating subscriptions to reach 4.4 billion globally, 5G is set to unleash a massive consumer base demanding increasingly immersive experiences and wireless engagement, with video opportunities transformed and catalysed “only on 5G” says a report by InterDigital and Futuresource Consulting.
The study, Video over 5G: New Networks, New Possibilities, examined the video innovations, emerging use cases experiences made possible by the rollout of 5G networks and adoption of 5G services worldwide. It also explored how video innovations and services might harness the advances in 5G networking technology.
InterDigital and Futuresource noted that current mobile networking standards offer the potential to deliver with much greater efficiencies than incumbent TV broadcast technologies. In fact, they stressed LTE broadcast capability is an integral part of the 5G standard, which offers an alternative to traditional satellite, cable, and terrestrial television distribution – optimising bandwidth usage and minimising distribution costs. They also believe that 5G will not only unlock entirely new opportunities for video technology, but also catalyse the improvement and innovation of existing applications.
Fundamentally the study expects 5G to deliver on its promises of gigabit speeds, ultra-low latency, higher reliability, and improved density in device connectivity over the next five years, and will dramatically transform the landscape for existing and new applications through the use of 5G for video contribution, television transmission, live events, local broadcast and VR opportunities among others.
Markedly, the study notes that 5G will be a game changer for broadcasting live video due to its characteristics of increased reliability with very low latency capable of delivering and maintaining “superb” video quality. 5G is also set to bring greater simplicity and flexibility to camera signal delivery, which has historically involved complex combinations of wired and wireless technologies. As a result, video delivered over 5G holds the promise of reduced production costs.
The ”significant” opportunity for television delivery and viewership will be delivered by 5G by enabling broadcasters and content providers to expand their reach across a wide range of end devices, while consumers are afforded access to even richer content on their smartphones, tablets, TVs, and other devices.
“Significant engineering and innovation has shaped the emergence of 5G and we are beginning to realise the benefits of this enhanced wireless ecosystem, particularly for video and video-enabled experiences,” remarked Henry Tirri, chief technology officer, InterDigital commenting on the findings of the Video over 5G: New Networks, New Possibilities report. “This report in partnership with Futuresource Consulting highlights myriad applications for 5G in the video realm where consumers are demanding increasingly ubiquitous and immersive experience. For fifty years, InterDigital has developed foundational wireless and video technologies and contributed to the critical standards that bring us each a step closer to immersive, realistic experiences in new realms like the metaverse and beyond.”
“Unquestionably, all existing video applications will be ‘better on 5G’,” added Simon Forrest, principal technology analyst at Futuresource. “The challenge now is for industry to develop new audio-visual experiences that can happen ‘only on 5G’.”
InterDigital and Futuresource noted that current mobile networking standards offer the potential to deliver with much greater efficiencies than incumbent TV broadcast technologies. In fact, they stressed LTE broadcast capability is an integral part of the 5G standard, which offers an alternative to traditional satellite, cable, and terrestrial television distribution – optimising bandwidth usage and minimising distribution costs. They also believe that 5G will not only unlock entirely new opportunities for video technology, but also catalyse the improvement and innovation of existing applications.
Fundamentally the study expects 5G to deliver on its promises of gigabit speeds, ultra-low latency, higher reliability, and improved density in device connectivity over the next five years, and will dramatically transform the landscape for existing and new applications through the use of 5G for video contribution, television transmission, live events, local broadcast and VR opportunities among others.
Markedly, the study notes that 5G will be a game changer for broadcasting live video due to its characteristics of increased reliability with very low latency capable of delivering and maintaining “superb” video quality. 5G is also set to bring greater simplicity and flexibility to camera signal delivery, which has historically involved complex combinations of wired and wireless technologies. As a result, video delivered over 5G holds the promise of reduced production costs.
The ”significant” opportunity for television delivery and viewership will be delivered by 5G by enabling broadcasters and content providers to expand their reach across a wide range of end devices, while consumers are afforded access to even richer content on their smartphones, tablets, TVs, and other devices.
“Significant engineering and innovation has shaped the emergence of 5G and we are beginning to realise the benefits of this enhanced wireless ecosystem, particularly for video and video-enabled experiences,” remarked Henry Tirri, chief technology officer, InterDigital commenting on the findings of the Video over 5G: New Networks, New Possibilities report. “This report in partnership with Futuresource Consulting highlights myriad applications for 5G in the video realm where consumers are demanding increasingly ubiquitous and immersive experience. For fifty years, InterDigital has developed foundational wireless and video technologies and contributed to the critical standards that bring us each a step closer to immersive, realistic experiences in new realms like the metaverse and beyond.”
“Unquestionably, all existing video applications will be ‘better on 5G’,” added Simon Forrest, principal technology analyst at Futuresource. “The challenge now is for industry to develop new audio-visual experiences that can happen ‘only on 5G’.”