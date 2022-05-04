Aiming to provide distributors with the necessary backend technology to drive scale “seamlessly”, Comcast Technology Solutions. (CTS) has announced the launch of a US-wide linear addressable advertising solution for customers and technology partners.
Explaining the launch, the Comcast Cable division noted that addressable advertising, which enables households watching the same national TV shows to see different ads that are more relevant and targeted to them, poses challenges for creative management and control. Linear Rights Metadata Management (LRM), a part of the CT Suite, uses SCTE 224 to provide integrated workflows that enable intelligent ad decisioning for tailored household-level TV advertising.
CTS adds that used effectively, SCTE 224 is a standard notification interface that can present richer linear metadata in a consistent way to trigger linear addressable ads — alleviating the complexity and inconsistency from manual data entry, from multiple sources, in multiple formats. LRM provides the signalling and advanced metadata communication required for intelligent addressability in ad breaks. It also ingests and aggregates the metadata of advertising assets, normalises it into SCTE 224 format, and stores it in the cloud. SCTE 224 data is then distributed to multiple endpoints, ad decision managers, and software adapters.
In addition to ad selection, LRM helps implement and enforce advertising rules and restrictions, such as: unique ad requirements per MVPD, vMVPD, or content aggregator; showing a specific number of ads or limiting the number of spots over a certain duration for a specific product group; specifying the minimum spacing between ads belonging to a specific product group.
“Delivering TV ads that are more relevant for viewers, at higher premiums, is a common goal shared across the industry,” said Marija Masalskis, senior principal analyst for TV, Video and Advertising at research firm Omdia. “For years, wide-scale addressable TV has been more of an elusive idea than a viable reality. However, recent progress in linear metadata management, back-end automation, and industry-wide collaboration should all serve to accelerate the deployment of addressable TV at scale.”
Through Comcast Advertising, Comcast will be is the first national TV distributor to implement LRM for this purpose. “This new industry solution is helping to further drive innovation and scale in addressable advertising by reducing much of the friction that currently exists,” added Bart Spriester, vice president and general manager of the Content and Streaming Providers Suite for Comcast Technology Solutions. “We are removing many of the manual processes and variations around metadata that have historically hampered the progress of implementing linear addressable ads. We’re confident that LRM can help play a central role in accelerating addressable TV.”
