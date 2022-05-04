Building on a partnership first announced in 2020, and bringing a boost to consumers looking for broadband based video services, leading UK ISP Giganet is making its full-fibre gigabit service across all of CityFibre’s entire fibre infrastructure.
CityFibre network currently passes more than 1.5 million homes and since launching its services across 27 of CityFibre’s network locations, the ISP says that it has seen “significant” consumer interest and take-up.
Giganet will now bring its broadband services to market in new locations throughout 2022 and the rapid expansion of the CityFibre infrastructure has promoted the firm to extend its services across CityFibre’s full nationwide footprint which is targeted to reach eight million homes in 285 cities, towns and locations by 2025.
Giganet now joins Vodafone, TalkTalk and Zen as a major consumer internet service provider using CityFibre’s national footprint.
Commenting on the expansion, Giganet chief executive officer Jarlath Finnegan (pictured left) said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with CityFibre in order to connect even more towns, cities and villages to our award-winning brand of full-fibre. Following a fantastic customer uptake from our initial CityFibre locations, the UK has made no secret of how much they appreciate reliable connectivity and excellent customer service from an ISP. We’re offering a chance to not only upgrade to a better home broadband connection, but to a better level of service all round.”
Added CityFibre chief executive officer Greg Mesch (pictured right): “Giganet is an exciting and innovative full-fibre ISP that’s making real headway as it brings market-leading full-fibrebroadband to consumers. They understand the unique opportunity that a carrier-neutral provider like CityFibre can offer, as well as the technical and commercial advantages of our network. That’s why we’re delighted to be their network provider of choice wherever we build.”
