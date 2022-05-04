Barcelona-based provider of automated transmission services for sporting events, ATM Media, has signed an alliance with artificial intelligence technologies firm Pixellot for the automation, production and retransmission of sports content.
Through the development of its own algorithms, which also allow Pixellot's technology to be adapted, ATM Media offers personalised automated transmission services for 16 different sporting disciplines. The improvement of the algorithm and its adaptation to water polo is being hailed as the latest milestone in a body of work that already makes it possible to produce and broadcast football, basketball, futsal, hockey or volleyball events among others.
Services are based on the installation of automated cameras that capture and record what happens on different parts of the pitch, or sports facility, and through artificial intelligence, are merged to offer an integrated image and ambient sound. The audio-visual content is produced by adding to it the data, or specifics of the match or sports discipline, the graphics and even the voice of the announcers, where appropriate. In addition, an OTT platform is offered from which content can be accessed.
Such automated production and retransmission is described by the companies as no less than a revolution in the possibilities of development, visibility, business generation and community creation for federated, grassroots, amateur and adapted Spanish sports, which represent 98% of the competitions and events held in Spain.
The alliance also makes the technology available in a personalised and competitive way - adapted to each discipline with an algorithm that incorporates variables and characteristics of the sport in question – to clubs, schools and other sporting entities. It is already seeing use by top-flight Spanish football teams including FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Real Betis Balompié. The collaboration not only covers Spain but also includes several Latin American countries.
Commenting on the partnership, ATM Media CEO Jordi Roquer said: "It is essential for us to go hand in hand with Pixellot. We have a very clear vision of what we can contribute. The added value of our services allows progress towards the democratisation of audio-visual content in Spanish sport and, at the same time, contributes to the modernisation of it and the promotion of sports practice and the generation and feeling of community around it.”
Added Pixellot CEO Alon Weber: “[We are] delighted to grow and have a greater presence in Spain thanks to the alliance with ATM Media. [The objective] is to help [sport] grow, making high-quality content and technical and data analysis tools available to clubs and federations. In this way, they can help their formative and base teams to reach their potential…ATM Media is a strategic partner, because it actively contributes to the development of the technology that we offer to sports around the world."
Services are based on the installation of automated cameras that capture and record what happens on different parts of the pitch, or sports facility, and through artificial intelligence, are merged to offer an integrated image and ambient sound. The audio-visual content is produced by adding to it the data, or specifics of the match or sports discipline, the graphics and even the voice of the announcers, where appropriate. In addition, an OTT platform is offered from which content can be accessed.
Such automated production and retransmission is described by the companies as no less than a revolution in the possibilities of development, visibility, business generation and community creation for federated, grassroots, amateur and adapted Spanish sports, which represent 98% of the competitions and events held in Spain.
The alliance also makes the technology available in a personalised and competitive way - adapted to each discipline with an algorithm that incorporates variables and characteristics of the sport in question – to clubs, schools and other sporting entities. It is already seeing use by top-flight Spanish football teams including FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Real Betis Balompié. The collaboration not only covers Spain but also includes several Latin American countries.
Commenting on the partnership, ATM Media CEO Jordi Roquer said: "It is essential for us to go hand in hand with Pixellot. We have a very clear vision of what we can contribute. The added value of our services allows progress towards the democratisation of audio-visual content in Spanish sport and, at the same time, contributes to the modernisation of it and the promotion of sports practice and the generation and feeling of community around it.”
Added Pixellot CEO Alon Weber: “[We are] delighted to grow and have a greater presence in Spain thanks to the alliance with ATM Media. [The objective] is to help [sport] grow, making high-quality content and technical and data analysis tools available to clubs and federations. In this way, they can help their formative and base teams to reach their potential…ATM Media is a strategic partner, because it actively contributes to the development of the technology that we offer to sports around the world."