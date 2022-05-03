White label ICT and VOD products developer Alteox has revealed that its technology has formed the basis of several new applications for RTL Luxembourg’s streaming service RTL Play as it expands its distribution to new OTT platforms globally.





The audio and video platform for Luxembourg, RTL Play is the home of all RTL TV shows, reports, and original podcasts. It offers a range of series, including kids shows, entertainment, documentaries, and the daily news.

The new applications will be available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV devices as well as on Samsung Tizen and LG Smart TVs. They will support dynamic ad insertion, an integration developed in partnership with IP Luxembourg. The applications will play to viewers the most appropriate ads based on the device and user's interface language and behaviour.

"RTL Luxembourg and Alteox have been long enjoying successful collaboration, so the latest project only cements this partnership," commented Alteox CEO Sven Breckler. "We are pleased to support them in reaching new platforms and achieving a truly global presence."

RTL Luxembourg Sandra Bintz, head of digital products and deputy content Director, said: "The collaboration between Alteox and RTL Luxembourg is a great opportunity to offer our multilingual content to an even wider audience."