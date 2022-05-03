Over the last couple of years, Sky has given indications of accelerating, if not pivoting, towards fixed broadband distribution in the UK and the Republic of Ireland but in a massive boost for the satellite operator, the leading pay-TV provider has extended its multiple transponder contracts with SES.
The new deal will secure an additional contract backlog of approximately €84 million, building on the €90 million capacity agreement signed between the two companies in 2021, with contract durations up to end 2028.
With this renewal, Sky UK will continue to use the Ku-band capacity at SES’s prime neighbourhood at 28.2/28.5 degrees East to deliver TV channels in standard definition, high definition and ultra-high definition (UHD) to its subscribers. 28.2/28.5 degrees East is one of SES's prime TV neighbourhoods reaching more than 18 million TV homes in the UK and Ireland.
“Having been partners with Sky UK for almost four decades, this new multi-year, multi- transponder renewal underscores the importance of satellite in delivering premium viewing experiences amid the evolving TV landscape,” commented SES CEO Steve Collar. “As Europe’s leading media and entertainment company, Sky remains the thought-leader in our industry and we are excited to continue to support Sky in its mission to deliver the very best content at the highest levels of quality and reliability, reaching millions of subscribers sustainably and cost effectively.”
“We have a strong, long-term partnership with SES and are pleased to extend that further with this agreement. Satellite delivery has been the foundation of our TV business and it will continue to play an important role in our future," added Sky chief business officer Patrick Behar.
With this renewal, Sky UK will continue to use the Ku-band capacity at SES’s prime neighbourhood at 28.2/28.5 degrees East to deliver TV channels in standard definition, high definition and ultra-high definition (UHD) to its subscribers. 28.2/28.5 degrees East is one of SES's prime TV neighbourhoods reaching more than 18 million TV homes in the UK and Ireland.
“Having been partners with Sky UK for almost four decades, this new multi-year, multi- transponder renewal underscores the importance of satellite in delivering premium viewing experiences amid the evolving TV landscape,” commented SES CEO Steve Collar. “As Europe’s leading media and entertainment company, Sky remains the thought-leader in our industry and we are excited to continue to support Sky in its mission to deliver the very best content at the highest levels of quality and reliability, reaching millions of subscribers sustainably and cost effectively.”
“We have a strong, long-term partnership with SES and are pleased to extend that further with this agreement. Satellite delivery has been the foundation of our TV business and it will continue to play an important role in our future," added Sky chief business officer Patrick Behar.