Advertising video-on-demand service Tubi has revealed that after what it called a banner year in 2021, it will debut more than 100 original titles over the course of the next twelve doubling down on programming and providing new measurement solutions.
Looking back at the previous year’s activity, the FOX Entertainment-owned company racked up 51 million active users in the last quarter alone and a record-breaking 3.6 billion hours watched in 2021, a 40% year-on-year increase in total viewing time (TVT). The company also believes that it is the fastest-growing AVOD service in terms of consumer awareness.
Drilling down into audience segments, Tubi saw overall double-digit growth with the most growth among college educated and affluent demos, growth that the firm said placed it on par with US national averages. With an average viewer 16+ years younger than non-streamers, Tubi’s audience was said to be nationally representative across geographic, economic and educational segments in the US, including a large multicultural audience, comprising 40% of its user base.
As part of its commitment to original content, Tubi is to expand its linear offerings to complement the platform’s current line-up of more than 100 sports and local news channels. Channels for FOX Entertainment’s The Masked Singer, TMZ and Studio Ramsay Global’s Gordon Ramsay, will join Tubi Originals and Tubi en Español, which will soon be available on the platform.
In addition, Tubi says that it will continue to maximise synergy throughout the FOX portfolio – including co-productions with animation studio Bento Box Entertainment and MarVista Entertainment, as well as monthly documentaries and specials from FOX Alternative Entertainment and TMZ, respectively.
“Tubi’s approach of personalisation allows for content for every community, and our record growth shows it’s working,” said Tubi chief revenue officer Mark Rotblat. “We’re doubling down on this approach while delivering our brand partners transparency and an opportunity to reach incremental, diverse and highly engaged consumers.”
