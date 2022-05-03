



With fans counting down to the sequel of the classic Tom Cruise-led 80s action movie, Paramount Pictures is to lean on its TV brands including MTV, Comedy Central, BET and others for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, a livestream event across nearly 150 YouTube channels.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialised mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: Rooster, the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka Goose. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.



Produced by MTV News and Velocity, MTV News correspondents Josh Horowitz, Dometi Pongo and Simone Boyce will host the livestream and providing fans with the opportunity to view real-time, exclusive content and red-carpet moments from the film’s premiere event on 4 May.



Paramount will take the global YouTube footprint across its portfolio of consumer brands to distribute the event in real-time to millions of subscribers of the MTV, Comedy Central, BET and additional Paramount brand channels. The partnership encompasses multiple touchpoints, with YouTube creators, such as Ian Boggs, attending the event’s red-carpet celebration in-person and offering subscribers exclusive behind-the-scenes moments.



Regional global channel managers will interact live with fans from the MTV YouTube channels in their native languages, to give fans a more engaging and inclusive global experience. The livestream will be promoted on Google TV carousel, and there will be an exclusive screening for creators later in May. The event will also use YouTube’s new Live Redirect feature and direct global audiences from nearly 150 Paramount branded YouTube channels to the livestream.



“Through our partnership with YouTube, for the first-time Paramount will fully capture the collective power of our global YouTube channels from our brands. The Top Gun franchise has a truly global reach and is loved by fans around the world, and through the livestream of Top Gun: Maverick’s premiere event, we’ll connect with audiences worldwide in an inclusive and engaging way,” said Lee Sears, executive vice president and head of Velocity International, and general manager of international events, digital, ad sales and integrated marketing, Paramount Global.



"This livestream event is such a powerful and innovative use of Paramount's global reach across their network of YouTube channels," added Fede Goldenberg, global head of TV & Movie AVOD Partnerships, YouTube. "We're proud to partner with such an iconic brand on an experience that will delight fans around the world through exclusive access to the Top Gun: Maverick red carpet."