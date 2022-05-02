As part of its previously announced collaboration with Universal Pictures to produce a number of films made exclusively for the direct-to-consumer service, Peacock has announced three upcoming original films are now scheduled to premiere on the service in 2023: Shooting Stars, Praise This and The Killer.
Shooting Stars follows LeBron James’s origin story as a high-school basketball player and is currently being filmed in his hometown of Akron. Academy Award-nominees Rachel Winter and Terence Winter are producing along with The SpringHill Company. Peacock will be home to the first film from NBCUniversal’s production deal with LeBron and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company.
"We know people join Peacock to watch movies, so we are constantly adding more to serve fans,” said Kelly Campbell, president, Peacock and direct-to-consumer and International, NBCUniversal. “Together with the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, we are excited to deliver fresh, exclusive, original films next year to our customers in addition to the legendary Universal Pictures blockbuster films and beloved franchises streaming now.”
From producer Will Packer, who also produced Universal Girls Trip, Praise This stars Chloe Bailey as the newest member of a community's church choir who pushes her members in a hipper musical direction and whose involvement with an irreverent hip-hop star may kick off—or jeopardize—her own musical career.
Lastly celebrated action auteur John Woo returns to reimagine and direct his own classic, The Killer.
